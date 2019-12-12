Some of the work on display will feature western humor.

On Friday, Dec. 13, the Vail Valley Art Guild is hosting an exhibit and reception during the Town of Eagle’s second Friday ARTwalk. Original artwork from guild members will be on display and for sale.

Paintings include realistic and abstract oil paintings, watercolors and pastels. Photography includes a diverse group of landscapes, wildlife and western humor. The 3D artists are exhibiting hand woven hangings, woodworking and ceramics. Holiday cards will also be on display.

Many of the artists and photographers will be there to meet community members and discuss their work. The Vail Valley Art Guild is a non-profit organization celebrating the visual arts. The guild sponsors workshops, lectures and field trips throughout the year. For more information, visit vailvalleyartguild.org.