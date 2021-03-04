Vail Valley Art Guild hosts first exhibition in three months

In light of easing COVID-19 restrictions, the Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting a members art exhibit at their Minturn Gallery on Friday, March 5. This is our first exhibit in three months, so there will be plenty of new work on display.

Elke Kaiser Wells and Brian Wells, an Eagle couple, are two guild members displaying work. Brian attended art school a number of years ago and recently returned to his creative practice. His abstract work includes very powerful paintings of celestial images. Elke has a background in biology and landscape architecture, and by taking art classes at Colorado Mountain College, has produced realistic detailed landscapes. She works in oils because she loves how you can play with them and work slower over a longer period of time.

The show is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday. The gallery is located at 291 Main Street in Minturn, next to Rocky Mountain Taco.

For more information, visit vailvalleyartguild.org .