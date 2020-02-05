Vail Valley Art Guild hosts First Friday exhibition featuring Minturn poster

Levine’s poster depicts businesses on Main Street in Minturn using her signature archictectural style of live drawing.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Vail Valley Art Guild “First Friday Exhibit and Reception When: Friday, Feb. 7, 5-7:30 p.m. Where: 291 Main Street, Minturn Cost: Free More information: Visit www.vailvalleyartguild.org.

On Friday, Feb. 7, the Vail Valley Art Guild is showcasing a new poster entitled “Minturn’s Historic Building Core” by local architect Beth Levine. The poster depicts sketches of familiar storefronts around Minturn and will be on sale for $35.

The Minturn Community Fund requested the guild to present an exhibition on Levine’s poster, which debuted last month at the guild’s monthly First Friday reception in Minturn.

Beth Levine is a local architect who has been practicing in the Vail Valley for more than 30 years. She is a licensed architect and holds degrees in architecture, environmental design and mechanical engineering. Beth will be available to sign posters during the reception.

VVAG photographers Brett Forlano, Scott Pope, Raymond Bleesz, Ellen Stone and Michelle Cawood will also display photos of local and exotic locations. Artists Missy Octave, Barbara Holden and Soodi Kick are showing works that depict local scenes in pastel, acrylics and watercolor mediums. Abstract artist Tara Novak is also exhibiting a wonderful series of paintings overlaid with an epoxy glass mixture.