Vail Valley Art Guild hosts food drive for the Community Market events in March, starting Friday

Painters including Tara Novak, Soodi Kick and Christine Sena will show work at the event.

Special to the Daily

On Friday, March 6, The Vail Valley Art Guild will be showcasing a new poster entitled “Minturn’s Historic Core” by local architect Beth Levine. The poster depicts sketches of familiar storefronts around Minturn and will be on sale for $35.

Beth Levine has been a practicing architect in the Vail Valley for more than 30 years. She is a licensed architect and holds degrees in architecture, environmental design and mechanical engineering. Beth will be available to sign posters during the reception.

VVAG photographers Brett Forlano, Scott Pope, Raymond Bleesz, Ellen Stone and Michelle Cawood have interesting photos on display of local and exotic locations. Artists Missy Octave, Barbara Holden, Christine Sena and Soodi Kick are showing works that depict local scenes in pastel, acrylics, oil and watercolor mediums. Abstract artist Tara Austin Novak is exhibiting a series of paintings overlaid with an epoxy glass mixture.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is partnering with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation for the month of March. It will be conducting food drives at both of the First and Second Friday Receptions in March to help support the Community Market.

The Eagle Valley Community Foundation seeks to work within the community to ensure that all local families, regardless of background, have access to services including healthy food, basic healthcare and early childhood education. The Community Market works to address food insecurity, improve access to healthy food, and reduce food waste.

The guild is taking donations of canned or dry foods such as cereals, rice, pasta, etc., at the two art exhibits and receptions in March.

If you go …

What: Vail Valley Art Guild First Friday Exhibit and Reception

When: Friday, March 6, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: 291 Main Street, Minturn

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit http://www.vailvalleyartguild.org.