Vail Valley Art Guild hosts second Friday exhibit in Eagle with social distancing

The Vail Valley Art Guild will sponsor a “First Friday” exhibit at its Eagle Gallery on Friday, July 10 from 4-7 p.m. The exhibit will be in compliance with Colorado and Eagle County health orders regarding social distancing, and visitors will be required to wear a mask.

Vail Valley Art Guild artists and photographers have been keeping busy with art projects and photo outings during the quarantine.

These photos were taken while Elke Kaiser Wells was sewing masks for a Denver clinic that serves low-income women during and after pregnancy.

Elke Kaiser Wells | Special to the Daily

One member artist, Elke Kaiser Wells, will have two photo pieces entitled “100 Masks” which contain photos she took during March and April when she sewed masks for a clinic on the Front Range. One of her close friends is an obstetrician at a clinic that serves under-insured and non-insured women so they can get the services they need during and after pregnancy.

About one week into lockdown in Eagle, Wells texted her friend to see how things were down in the Denver area. Her friend said the clinic was about 10 days away from having no PPE for the employees and they already had one COVID-19 patient come through the Clinic.

Wells told her friend that she could sew masks and after sending four prototypes to Denver, they agreed on a design that would work. The design included armature wire nose bridges for a tighter fit, a pocket in the mask for a HEPA filter that would provide extra safety and fabric ties so each person could custom fit the mask. She spent three weeks sewing masks out of fabric she had at home, making masks out of a bedsheet (with help from her family) and cutting 850 HEPA filters from vacuum bags that she was able to order in bulk online.

Profits from these pieces by Elke Kaiser Wells will benefit the Community Market.

Elke Kaiser Wells | Special to the Daily

A percentage of the profit from Wells’ pieces will go to the Community Market which serves Eagle County families that are food insecure. COVID-19 has affected so many people, in so many different ways, and Elke wants to do her part by giving back to the community.

If you go …

What: Vail Valley Art Guild “First Friday” Art Exhibit

When: Friday, July 10th, 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: 108 W 2nd Street, Eagle

Cost: Free

More Information: vailvalleyartguild.org