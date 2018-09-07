Vail Valley Art Guild offers a variety of art with 5th annual Art & Jazz Exhibit at Colorado Mountain College

The Vail Valley Art Guild's mission, according to their website, is "to promote and foster artistic growth and build awareness of the visual arts in Eagle County," so it makes sense that their latest exhibit is held in the halls of Colorado Mountain College.

Spread across the entire first floor, the show, their 5th annual Art & Jazz Exhibit, offers a variety of different media, including sculptures, paintings and photography.

The art show isn't just enjoyable for viewers, but for the artists as well.

"The general public does not understand the work involved in art making, the material to produce the art work, … the years we have been at it," said Raymond Bleesz, an artist featured in the show. "When an audience recognizes the worth of an artist and supports that artist, that is a 'high for the artist."

While the artists appreciate the exposure, there are certain stressors that some along with it.

"Well it can be terrifying because not only do you need to finish a number of pieces that work well together, you need to consider framing and the time it will take to accomplish this," said Christine Sena, a featured artist and a member of the VVAG board. "So it isn't just finishing the work, it is planning the time needed to have a piece that is ready to be exhibited.

Recommended Stories For You

Regardless of their feelings of stress, the variety of art media showcased provides quite the visual experience.

The exhibit will run through Thursday, Oct. 25 in the Colorado Mountain College.