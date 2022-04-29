Vail Valley Art Guild offers abstract painting workshop

Dore will lead students in crafting an abstract portrait of Colorado.

Vail Valley Art Guild/Courtesy Photo

The Vail Valley Art Guild is sponsoring an abstract painting workshop with Denver Art Students League artist Christian Dore. The one day, two-part workshop is for all levels of artists.

The workshop will be held at Colorado Mountain College on Friday, May 6, from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. The workshop is $125 for Guild members and $145 for non-members. Register online at VailValleyArtGuildCo.org or VVAGco.org.

Abstract Colorado workshop

The first half of the workshop explains the process of sketching Colorado with a unique and somewhat structured technique. This portion is devised for keen sketchers and beginners to express their own style while gaining valuable drawing skills. Students will create various works and gain skills that will help build a strong portfolio of sketchbooks.

In the second half of this workshop, using acrylic paints, students will go through each stage of the painting from start to finish to create an abstract portrait of Colorado, meshing nature into their own distinctive style.

About the instructor

Born in Kent, England, Christian Dore spent most of his childhood living abroad. At the age of 13, he returned home to settle in the small village of Shorne. At 18 years of age, he was accepted into The Kent Institute of Art and Design, then continued his education at the prestigious Bournemouthe and Poole College of Art.

His career began as a motion graphic artist for the BBC as well as MTV and Nickelodeon. After accepting a designer’s position in Colorado and moving to the Colorado foothills, it was here that his artwork flourished and evolved into the work that is owned in private collections throughout the world.

Dore’s work explores the impressions of the lush environment around him. He takes the expressive qualities of color and mixes them with a somewhat whimsical narrative to capture his feelings. Dore’s flurry of abstract forms are by no means frenetic, and each painting manages to convey a serene moment in time, a tranquil calm.