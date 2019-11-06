Vail Valley Art Guild opens Eagle gallery space after remodel with exhibition

Beth Levine's poster will be for sale at the opening of the exhibition for $25. After the show, the price jumps to $50.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Vail Valley Art Guild Second Friday Exhibit and Reception When: Friday, Nov. 8, 5:30-8 p.m. Where: 108 W Second Street, Eagle Cost: Free More information: Visit vailvalleyartguild.org.

On Friday, the second Friday of the month, Vail Valley Art Guild will celebrate the opening of its new gallery at 108 W. Second St. in Eagle with an exhibition.

The building was formerly the Eagle Old Town Hall and is located directly across from Bonfire Brewing.

This VVAG show is ending the group’s two-month hiatus from the Eagle art scene while guild members helped prepare the new space.

One of the guild’s gifted artists and a local architect, Beth Levine, is offering a 24-inch-by-36-inch poster depicting all of the storefronts on Broadway for an opening day price of $25. The posters will return to a $50 price after Friday.

All are welcome to enjoy the reception and view the new artwork on display, which includes oil paintings, watercolors, photography, ceramics and wood works.

The VVAG joins ARTSPaCE in celebrating the one year anniversary of 2nd Friday Artwalk in Eagle. For more details, visit the guild’s website at vailvalleyartguild.org.