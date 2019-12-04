Vail Valley Art Guild opens first Friday show in Minturn for 15 Days of Minturn celebration

Photos by Rick Spitzer will be on display at the show.

Rick Spitzer | Special to the Daily

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Vail Valley Art Guild will join the celebrations Town of Minturn’s 150 year anniversary with a gallery opening. Minturn’s vibrant community supports the arts year round with events and markets that inspire creativity, and The Minturn Community Fund has generously welcomed the Vail Valley Art Guild by providing gallery space on Main Street.

The guild is sponsoring a First Friday exhibit and reception on Friday. Participating artists include landscape oil paintings by Cindy Kelleher, Melissa Nelson, Lynn Ekberg and Eddi Fesler; Patti Dixon’s large abstract work is also featured. Photography by Kit Camermeyer and Rick Spitzer includes vivid landscapes and wildlife subjects. Ann Loper, a noted local ceramic artist is also displaying her works.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is a non-profit organization advocating for awareness of the visual arts. The guild sponsors workshops, lectures and field trips throughout the year. For more information, visit vailvalleyartguild.org.