Vail Valley Art Guild opens in former Avon Police Station

Where: Vail Valley Art Guild Gallery, located in the former Avon Police Station at 100 Lake Street, Avon.

What: Vail Valley Art Guild’s First Friday Best Work art ex-hibit and reception.

On Friday, Feb. 2, join the Vail Valley Art Guild as it cele-brates its move into the former Avon Police Station.

In late 2017, the Art Guild lost its lease and has been look-ing for a new venue to house its exhibits, meetings and workshops. Through the assistance of the town of Avon and Mayor Jennie Fancher, the Vail Valley Art Guild was able to acquire space vacated by the Avon Police Department.

First Show

This First Friday reception titled Best Work will include pieces by painters, photographers and ceramic artists deemed to be their most proficient artistic achievement. The photographers will include a Best Shot of the Month exhibit.

To celebrate the first show in the new space, the gallery will also host a small Treasure Chest room including origi-nal artworks donated by the artists, priced at or below $100.

The Art Guild thanks all of the volunteers who helped during the move as well as the folks at the Avon Home Depot who generously donated the much-needed paint.

In addition to monthly exhibits, the Art Guild sponsors art and photography lectures, workshops and field trips throughout the year. Workshops are sponsored by well known artists in a variety of mediums and are open to members and the public.

The public is invited to the First Friday reception of Best Work at the former Avon Police Station, located at 100 Lake Street in Avon (underneath the former Town Hall).