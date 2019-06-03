Vail Valley Art Guild presents First Friday Exhibit with Ken Neubecker

Artist Ken Neubecker has been active for many years in river conservation work and helped create the Eagle River Watershed Council and the annual Eagle River Cleanup. See his artwork Friday in Minturn.

Ken Neubecker | Special to the Daily

IF YOU GO … What: Vail Valley Art Guild First Friday Exhibit and Reception. When: Friday, June 7, 5:30-8 p.m. Where: 291 Main St., Minturn. Cost: Free. More information: Visit www.vailvalleyartguild.com.

The Vail Valley Art Guild will host a First Friday Exhibit and Reception at its Minturn Gallery featuring photographs by Ken Neubecker.

Neubecker began his photography work when his father gave him an old Leica camera in 1972. Creating images from nature is a passion. He has also been active for many years in river conservation work and helped create the Eagle River Watershed Council and the annual Eagle River Cleanup.

Neubecker earned an undergraduate degree in geology at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, and a graduate degree in experimental education at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Over the past 35 years, Neubecker worked as a professional land surveyor, naturalist, wilderness and river guide, writer, photographer, teacher and organizer. After residing in Eagle County for many years, Neubecker and his wife, Paula Fothergill, relocated to Garfield County with their “river Schnauzer,” Gus.

The Minturn Community Fund has donated the use of the Minturn Gallery to the Vail Valley Art Guild for exhibits by local artists. The Vail Valley Art Guild is a nonprofit organization advocating for awareness of the visual arts. The Vail Valley Art Guild sponsors lectures, field trips and workshops throughout the year. For more information, visit http://www.vailvalleyartguild.com.