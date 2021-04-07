Vail Valley Art Guild set to host Second Friday exhibit in Eagle with featured artist Christine Sena

Christine Sena will be the featured artist in Friday’s Vail Valley Art Guild exhibit, taking place from 4-8 p.m. in Eagle. The idea for this small painting came from a photo of Sena’s father hanging out at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Christine Sena, Vail Valley Art Guild

The Vail Valley Art Guild is hosting its Second Friday exhibit on April 9 at its Eagle Gallery from 4-8 p.m. The featured artist is Christine Sena, who takes classes at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards and, this year, has been faced with the challenge of painting at home and coming up with new ideas for art.

A few years ago, a neighbor gave Sena’s brother a photo of their dad hanging out at Dunkin’ Donuts with his buddies. This photo developed into a small painting, followed by others of her hometown in Medford, Massachusetts. This small exhibit will be part of a larger one that Sena and a fellow Medford artist are preparing for next year.

Medford was founded in 1630 and many structures from the Colonial era are still around. Situated on the Mystic River and Mystic Lakes, it was known for ship building. Paul Revere rode through the town on his way to Lexington to warn the colonists about British troops on the move. The history shifted in the 1970s when the Italian and Irish mafia played a large part in daily events. It was at that point that Sena moved away, first to San Francisco, then to Northern Virginia and now in Colorado.

For more information about the Vail Valley Art Guild, with galleries in Minturn and Eagle, visit vailvalleyartguild.com . The Eagle gallery is located on Second Street.