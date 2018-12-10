Vail Valley Art Guild to host exhibit
December 10, 2018
If you go …
What: Vail Valley Art Guild Second Friday Exhibit.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: 132 Broadway, Eagle.
On Friday, Dec. 14th, the Vail Valley Art Guild will be sponsoring a Second Friday exhibit at their new gallery space in Eagle. This exhibit will team up with ARTSPaCE and the Red Canyon Cafe to highlight work by local painters, photographers, sculptors and ceramic artists. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.
This month, in addition to exhibiting member artwork, the gallery is featuring a photography display by Scott Pope. Pope began his photography work as a college student in the mid-seventies while attending the University of Oklahoma where he worked for the school newspaper.
With the advent of digital cameras and Photoshop, Pope renewed his interest in photography and views himself foremost as an image-maker. Pope is semi-retired and has lived in the Vail Valley for a little over three years.
If you go …
What: Vail Valley Art Guild Second Friday Exhibit.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: 132 Broadway, Eagle.
Trending In: Entertainment
- An expert’s guide to skier parking in Vail and Avon
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Shakey Graves to headline Vail Snow Days
- Full Vail Snow Days lineup announced, with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more
- Vail-themed Monopoly game to feature iconic locales, benefit non-profits
- Where to spend New Year’s Eve in Vail
Trending Sitewide
- Colorado’s mom-and-pop ski areas are slipping away
- I-70 standoff suspect allegedly stabbed ‘good Samaritan’
- Vail Pass Rest Area death ruled a suicide
- Does cannabis cost, or pay? CCU study claims marijuana costs $4.50 for every $1 it generates
- Vail Resorts has sold about 925,000 passes of all kinds for this ski season