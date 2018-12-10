Vail Valley Art Guild to host exhibit

On Friday, Dec. 14th, the Vail Valley Art Guild will be sponsoring a Second Friday exhibit at their new gallery space in Eagle. This exhibit will team up with ARTSPaCE and the Red Canyon Cafe to highlight work by local painters, photographers, sculptors and ceramic artists. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

This month, in addition to exhibiting member artwork, the gallery is featuring a photography display by Scott Pope. Pope began his photography work as a college student in the mid-seventies while attending the University of Oklahoma where he worked for the school newspaper.

With the advent of digital cameras and Photoshop, Pope renewed his interest in photography and views himself foremost as an image-maker. Pope is semi-retired and has lived in the Vail Valley for a little over three years.