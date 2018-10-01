Vail Valley Art Guild to relocate
The Vail Valley Art Guild (VVAG) is moving from its space in Avon's former police station to Minturn for their monthly First Friday reception and exhibit on Friday, Oct. 5.
Visit their pop up gallery donated by the Minturn Community Fund, at 291 Main Street on the corner of Main Street and Norman Street. The exhibit will feature art, wine and appetizers from 5 to 7:30 p.m., offering the opportunity to meet local artists from Eagle County.
VVAG, a non-profit promoting the visual arts in Eagle County, consists of local artists who reside in the Vail Valley, including students, part-time and full-time residents. Artists work in a variety of visual art mediums and disciplines including photography, ceramics, wood, sculpture, painting mediums, charcoal and fiber. VVAG offers classes, workshops, photography outings, museum tours, exhibit opportunities, education, art talks and networking opportunities.
The First Friday art show will remain in the Minturn pop up gallery for the month of October. Work from over 200 VVAG artists can also be viewed at Colorado Mountain College through Friday, Oct. 26.
To learn about VVAG and its programs, contact 970-471-0853 or visit their website at http://www.vailvalleyartguild.org.
