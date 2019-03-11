Vail Valley Art Guild welcomes art from VMS student

On Thursday, the Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting an exciting and unique exhibition of conceptual artwork by VMS student Eddie Alrick at their Minturn gallery.

As part of their mission to promote and foster artistic growth, build awareness of visual arts, and support visual arts education for out youth, the Vail Valley Art Guild has offered VMS student Eddie Alrick their gallery to host the interactive installation and exhibition of his project entitled "The Necessity of Art." The piece is part of a project-based learning program for 7th and 8th grade students at the school in the place of regular core subjects like math, science, English and history. Each quarter, the students create a project that fits a theme. This quarter the theme was "Challenge," and the students were asked to create a project that addressed a problem in the community. Alrick knew that he wanted to do something that involved the arts so he looked for a problem to address.

"I discovered that the National Endowment for art was reduced a few years back, cutting funding for art museums and public art," Alrick said. "I also learned that schools all around the country are dropping art classes because they believe that art isn't as important to students as the core classes … This gave me the idea of an interactive exhibition. This way I could engage people in a fun way while teaching them the benefits of art in our lives."

The interactive exhibition involves visitor participation in the creation of abstracted paintings with non-traditional materials as a form stress-relief and fun as well as an interactive presentation about the concept of the piece.