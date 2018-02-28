Vail Valley Art Guild welcomes new president at First Friday event

Where: Vail Valley Art Guild Gallery, located in the former Avon Police Station at 1 Lake Street, Avon.

AVON — Help welcome Andrew Pranger as the new president of the Vail Valley Art Guild at the First Friday reception on Friday, March 2, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 1 Lake St. in Avon (the former Avon Police Station).

Pranger is a fine art painter educated in England who's work has been shown in many galleries and organizations throughout the U.S. and England. Formerly from Richmond, Virginia, Pranger now resides in Eagle.

While in England, he started two collectives of young artists who found disused spaces in towns and turned them into temporary "pop up" galleries, gaining rave reviews from local and national art publications as well as the public.

"My work focuses on the engagement with the relationship between medium and idea," Pranger said. "I try to show attention to the details of applying paint that takes into account the rich tradition of oil painting. Working within a highly figurative and traditional context, I seek to question the roles of painterly realism in relation to modern mass-media spectacle. My paintings deal with hubris and failure, yet attempt to maintain a lightness of touch and self-deprecating humor that preserves the difficult balance between the profound and the approachable."

In addition to welcoming Pranger at the First Friday reception, members of the guild will be displaying themed paintings, ceramics and photographs. There will also be a "Treasure Chest" room with all original art at discount prices.

Throughout the year, The Vail Valley Art Guild sponsors art and photography lectures, workshops and field trips. Workshops are sponsored by well-known artists in a variety of mediums and are open to the public.