Vail Valley beer pairs well with Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout Cookies are the flavor of the season, so Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson, Casey Russell and Sean Naylor found some local beers to help wash them down. Here’s what they came up with:

Girl Scout S’mores with Demshitz Brown Ale from Bonfire

with Demshitz Brown Ale from Bonfire Do-si-dos with Pete’s Stash from Vail Brewing Co.

with Pete’s Stash from Vail Brewing Co. Thin Mints with Fire it up! from 7 Hermits Brewing

with Fire it up! from 7 Hermits Brewing Tagalongs with Peanut Butter Porter from Bonfire

with Peanut Butter Porter from Bonfire Toffee-tastic with Ja-Pow Toasted Rice Kolsch from Vail Brewing Co.

with Ja-Pow Toasted Rice Kolsch from Vail Brewing Co. Trefoils with 8150 Tropical Ale from 7 Hermits Brewing

with 8150 Tropical Ale from 7 Hermits Brewing Lemon-ups with Grapephruit Kettle Sour IPA from Bonfire

with Grapephruit Kettle Sour IPA from Bonfire Samoas with Stalin’s Krutch Russian Imperial from 7 Hermits AND Late Checkout Coconut Porter from Vail Brewing Co.