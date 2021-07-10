Vail Valley Brew’au to take the stage August 21

Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of 40+ amazing brews, seltzers, and ciders.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund’s first annual Brew’Au on August 21st will take place at Nottingham Park in Avon. This event builds upon the Vail Valley Brewfest in 2018 and 2019 with a luau twist.

Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of 40+ amazing brews, seltzers, and ciders in a souvenir sampling glass; professional sandcastle building contest; live music; water lanterns; food trucks; kids’ activities; lawn games; and more! No outside alcohol or food will be permitted.

Schedule of Events:

1:00 – 7:30 p.m. Kids activities, food trucks, live music

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Silent auction

1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sand sculpture construction

1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Live music with The Turntable Revue

2:00 – 7:00 p.m. Beer Tasting

3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Live music with The Royal Aces

5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Live music with Tenth Mountain Division

7:30 – 8:00 p.m. Water lantern release on Nottingham Lake, presented by Alpine Bank

Ticket Prices are $45 for ages 21+, $20 for non-drinkers ages 13+ and free for ages 12 and under. Go to brewau.com to purchase tickets and find out more information. Ticket prices increase $10 on the day of the event.