Vail Valley Business Women rally for ‘speed networking’ event

On a blustery January evening, the strong ladies of the Vail Valley rallied for a networking event at the Sonnenalp Club in Edwards.

The Vail Valley Business Women were back at it again for more networking and socializing. The annual "speed networking" event focused on meeting as many professional women to promote business, share leads, find vendors and make new friends. Facilitated networking sets the timid at ease and encourages a community environment.

As always, the monthly meeting included dinner. Harvest Restaurant located in the Sonnenalp Club prepared a healthy and delicious fare for the Vail Valley Business Women. There was a simple green salad with tomatoes and cucumbers and Harvest's homemade preserved lemon dressing, pan seared salmon with roasted vegetables, and Boulder natural chicken.

Board member Tricia Swenson welcomed the group.

"We are glad that you have attended, and thank you for braving the weather," she said. "We even have someone who drove over all the way from Breckenridge, so thanks for your effort. The whole reason we are here is networking. So have fun with it."

'Speed networking'

Each attendee was asked to bring 25 business cards and share them with the other women at the tables during the networking sessions. People gave a quick introduction and answered a few questions for the group during each round robin of "speed networking."

Leslie Grooters had a lovely time with her friends and colleagues.

"I was very impressed with the Vail Valley Business Women's event and venue this month," she said. "It was enjoyable because you discussed your business plans, goals and obstacles and learned about each other's individual businesses."

Harvest at the Sonnenalp Club offers live music with Josh McCracken every Thursday and Happy Hour and a Half from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays. Visit http://www.harvestvail.com to view Harvest at Sonnenalp Club's menu and specials. For more information on the Vail Valley Business Women's mission, membership and events, visit http://www.vvbw.org.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for nonprofits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@ gmail.com