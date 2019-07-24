Vail Valley Celebrity Invitational makes debut Aug. 6 at Frost Creek Golf Club

Frost Creek Golf Club in Eagle will play host to the inaugural Vail Valley Celebrity Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Townsend Bessent | Daily file photo

Celebrities competing include Joe Gibbs (Hall of Fame NFL coach and NASCAR owner); Bruce Matthews (NFL Hall of Famer); Josh Turner (country singer); Ben Crane (five-time PGA Tour event winner); Michael W. Smith (musician); Kathie Lee Gifford (TV host, singer and author); Jeff Fisher (former NFL coach); and Golf Channel commentator Grant Boone.

There are still a few foursomes available. To reserve a spot, go to vail-golf.pushpayevents.com.

The format will be a scramble for nine holes and a shamble for nine holes. The day will begin with a 9 a.m. check-in, 10 a.m. clinic with Ben Crane and an 11 a.m. shotgun start. When everyone’s clubs are put away, there will a post event party with apps, drinks and awards.

Celebrities will be interviewed about their time in the spotlight, fun memories and life experiences.

This first annual tournament is a fundraiser benefiting Search Vail Valley/Scott Leonard and I Am Second, two organizations that help people answer the bigger questions about life and God. Email Scott Leonard at sleonard@searchnational.org with questions.