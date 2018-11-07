Vail Valley Escape Room adding 3 new rooms in Vail Village

Vail Valley Escape Room opened just over a year ago in Avon, but they're already gearing up for an expansion into Vail Village.

With three rooms set up in Avon, Vail Valley Escape Room will open three more rooms—one at a time—in the Gateway Building in Vail Village, right next to Vintage.

The first of the room is set to open on Thursday, Nov. 15 and will be Christmas-themed, and dubbed "Operation: No More Naughty List." In the challenge, guests will have one hour to escape Santa's workshop and wipe their names from the naughty list before the elves return.

The Christmas theme will last until early January. Future themes are being kept under wraps for now.

Co-owner and Operator Zach Brandiff notes that Vail Valley Escape Room provides unique entertainment in the valley, meaning that the expansion comes as no surprise to them.

"We're an activity that's indoors, family friendly and emphasizes memorable experiences," Brandiff said. "It seems that our coming to Vail Village was inevitable to help add to Vail's already amazing amenities as a ski resort and activity center."

Recommended Stories For You

The rooms in Avon are currently themed "Save the Mountain!," "Marble Mountain Mystery" and Rocky Mountain Meltdown." Reservations for groups from one to 10 can be made online at http://www.vailvalleyescaperoom.com.