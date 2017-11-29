Vail Valley Food Tours offering 3 types of tours this winter

Vail Valley Food Tours is offering three types of tours this winter:

VAIL — Give the gift of local knowledge this holiday season with Vail Valley Food Tours.

Owned and operated by longtime local Matt Timmerman, Vail Valley Food Tours explores the area's food and libations scene in an informative way while enjoying a variety of culinary selections.

"Food always seems to be the center of the conversation whenever and wherever people travel," said Timmerman, a former chef. "So much vacation time is spent deciding where to eat and what to drink, and we take the guesswork out of those decisions while providing an authentic local perspective."

Types of Tours

During the winter, Vail Valley Food Tours offers the Vail Village Walking Tour, the Vail Valley Craft Beer Tour in addition to the Suds, Spirits & Smokes Tour. All three are specifically designed to help guests immerse themselves in the town's best food and drink (and sometimes dispensary) options which provides better insight on cuisine and beverage choices while on vacation.

"We always strive to support our locally-owned and operated businesses and are excited to make them our guests' favorites as well," Timmerman said.

Recommended Stories For You

Because the tours showcase an assortment of restaurants, breweries and distilleries, taking (or sending) out-of-town guests on a Vail Valley Food Tour allows them to diversify their vacation with an off-the-slopes activity. It's also a fun surprise for locals, too.

For more information or to book online, visit http://www.vailvalleyfoodtours.com.