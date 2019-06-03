Vail Valley Foundation all-event summer calendar

The Vail Valley Foundation's mission is to raise the quality of life around Eagle County through arts, athletics and education. This summer, the Vail Valley Foundation presents the Vail Dance Festival July 26-Aug. 10.

The Vail Valley Foundation is a local nonprofit organization with a focus on enhancing and sustaining the quality of life in the valley through arts, athletics and education.

Since 1981, the Vail Valley Foundation has been bringing together local governments, individuals and businesses to achieve common goals.

It’s hard to go through a summer in Vail and not attend a Vail Valley Foundation event — GoPro Mountain Games, Hot Summer Nights, ShowDown Town, Vail Dance Festival, Vilar Performing Arts Center shows and more are put on by the Vail Valley Foundation. In 2018, the Vail Valley Foundation brought Whistle Pig Vail to the valley.

Here’s a look at the Vail Valley Foundation’s all-event summer calendar. For more information, visit http://www.vvf.org.

Vilar Performing Arts Center

Year-round

Performing arts at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

Located beneath the Ice Rink in Beaver Creek, the Vilar Performing Arts Center provides entertainment all year-round.

Cirque Goes to Hollywood, Saturday, June 29, 6:30 p.m.

Craig Morgan, Tuesday, July 2, 8 p.m.

Jay Leno, Friday, July 5, 8 p.m.

The Mavericks, July 7, 8 p.m.

Shenandoah, Thursday, July 11, 8 p.m.

Michael McDonald, Wednesday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Toots & The Maytals, Friday, July 26, 8 p.m.

Vail Dance Festival Presents, Malpaso, Sunday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.

Punch Brothers, Monday, July 29, 8 p.m.

Buddy Guy, Tuesday, July 30, 8 p.m.

Vail Dance Festival Presents, UpClose: Just Dances, Wednesday, July 31, 6:30 p.m.

Asleep at the Wheel, Thursday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

José González, Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m.

Billy Strings, Friday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m.

http://www.vilarpac.org

PwrUp Magic Bus

Year-round

YouthPower365’s “PwrUp” Early Childhood Education

The Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 operates the Magic Bus year-round as part of its “PwrUp” Early Childhood education programming. The Magic Bus prepares children 3-5 years old, who do not attend a traditional preschool, for success in kindergarten. Program meets for a two hour class, twice a week.

http://www.youthpower365.org

GoPro Mountain Games

June 6-9

Vail Village

Free to spectate

The world’s best all-around mountain sports, music and lifestyle event comes to Vail for four days of athletes, art, music, and mountains. More than 12 disciplines (bike, climb, disc golf, DockDogs, fish, kayak, raft, run, SUP, photo, yoga, slackline and more) and 30-plus events, plus three nights of free music make this event the center of the outdoor world for four days in June.

http://www.mountaingames.com

GoPro Mountains of Music

June 6-8

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Free

Starting Thursday, June 6, this live series at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in the heart of the town of Vail, has a knack for hosting the “next big band” including past performances from Moon Taxi, The Marcus King Band, Stephen Marley, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, the Wood Brothers, and more.

GoPro Mountains of Music Lineup at the Ford Amphitheater:

RapidGrass, Thursday, June 6, 7:15 p.m.

Melvin Seals & the Jerry Garcia Band, Thursday, June 6, 8:45 p.m.

Langhorne Slim & the Law, Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

Joan Osborne | Songs of Bob Dylan, Friday, June 7, 8:45 p.m.

Band of Heathens, Saturday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.

Citizen Cope, Saturday, June 8, 8:45 p.m.

Whistle Pig Vail

June-September

whistlepigvail.com

The second year of the Vail Valley Foundation’s headliner music series, in partnership with AEG Presents, is loaded with blockbuster musical acts. The inaugural year of this signature series, which takes place at the Vail Valley Foundation’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, brought major acts to the intimate natural environment of the 2,500-seat Ford Amphitheater. With the Gore Range to the east and Vail Mountain to the west, the Ford Amphitheater is an experience all to its own. In 2018, the venue hosted performances from Dispatch, Robert Plant, The Jerry Garcia Birthday Band, and 311 as part of the Whistle Pig Vail series.

Whistle Pig Vail lineup

Steve Martin and Martin Short, featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko, Sunday, July 14, 7:30 p.m.

Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Trey Anastasio Band, Monday & Tuesday Aug. 12 & 13, 7:30 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, with special guests Hiss Golden Messenger, Monday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Bon Iver, Monday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Gary Clark Jr., Thursday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

Moe’s Original Bar B Que Hot Summer Nights

June-August

grfavail.com

Free

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. showtime at 6:30 p.m.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Tuesday nights are vibrant in Vail as the free concert series returns for its 32nd year.

Dates include:

Boom Box

Tuesday, June 18

Those who love to dance, and those who love the chill vibe of the club life will be glad to hear that the Moe’s Bar-B-Que Hot Summer Nights Season gets started with something a little outside the norms of what this 30-plus-year-old free concert series has typically hosted. Boombox brings a blend of backbeat-infused dance together with soulful blues and rock. The band is renowned for encompassing audiences with their mesmerizing grooves and deep bass tracks.

The Wailers

Tuesday, June 25

Since Bob Marley’s death in 1981, The Wailers have made a commitment to keep the group together, playing to audiences around the globe and bringing reggae to the world’s stage. Led by bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, along with original guitarist Donald Kinse, The Wailers continue to play with spirit and passion, spreading Marley’s message of love and unity through their music. Reggae fans will delight in hearing The Wailers’ hit songs and classic jams during their Hot Summer Nights set in June.

Jackie Greene Band

Tuesday, July 2

Singer-songwriter Jackie Greene was a member of several notable bands before striking out on his own, including being in the final lineup of the Black Crowes and a member of Phil Lesh and Friends. Greene’s own music is more folk and rock-influenced, showcasing his soulful voice and commanding stage presence. Greene’s latest EP, “The Modern Lives – Vol 2,” was released in 2018 and hailed by Parade magazine as “not only fantastically well-written, but also performed with a confident, exuberant energy that feels like a breath of fresh open country air.” Jackie Greene along with special guests will grace the Ford Amphitheater stage in early July.

Big Something

Tuesday, July 16

Big Something is a band that doesn’t fit into one music category. Mixing pop, rock, funk and jam band, the group makes music that’s fun, catchy and easy to groove to. Based in North Carolina, Big Something often delivers high-energy live shows that keep the crowd entertained.

The California Honeydrops

Tuesday, Aug. 20

As their name suggests, The California Honeydrops hail from the West Coast, but their music is more a blend of Southern soul, Delta blues and New Orleans’ jazz. Led by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Lech Wierzynski, the group sees their live shows as more of a celebration than a concert.

Bone Diggers

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Closing out the Hot Summer Nights series will be Bone Diggers, an all-star Paul Simon tribute band. Along with playing hits like “You Can Call Me Al” and “Obvious Child,” the group adds a fresh and improvised take on Simon’s catalogue.

ShowDown Town

June-August

Free

Showtime at 6:30 p.m.

Eagle Town Park

Thursday night neighborhood get together with music, kids’ activities and more. Dates include:

The Runaway Grooms

Thursday, June 27

Based out of the Vail Valley, The Runaway Grooms exemplify the sound locals love to listen to, mixing classic rock with folk, country, psychedelic rock and, of course, a little jam band. These hometown favorites cover a variety of hits from the ‘60s up to today, offering a fresh take on familiar tunes by playing lap steel guitar, mandolin, electric and acoustic guitars, and Cajón drums.

Treehouse Sanctum

Thursday, July 11

Hailing from Denver, this talented six piece was awarded “Best Folk Band” by 303 Magazine in both 2017 and 2018. Treehouse Sanctum has opened for many big folk, Americana and rock acts, including Mumford & Sons, The Flaming Lips and Dawes. Known for their upbeat and pop-friendly take on folk music, Treehouse Sanctum has already “found that sweet spot between soft melodies and complicated instrumental structures,” praised The Denver Post.

The Vegabonds

Thursday, July 18

The Vegabonds were “born in Alabama, bred in Nashville, and seasoned by the road,” or so says their origin story. Known for songs like “Long Haired Country Boy” and “Georgia Fire,” these Southern rockers are carrying the torch that was first lit by bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd, for which The Vegabonds have opened. The Vegabonds invite you to “come let your hair down” and rock out for their show at ShowDown Town this summer.

Kendall Street Company

Thursday, July 25

Kendall Street Company began as a series of jam sessions with a group of friends attending the University of Virginia in 2013. Today, the band brings an unexpected mix of jazz, indie rock, psychedelic and jam band influences to their live shows. Kendall Street Company serves to delight and surprise audiences with their new take on what we traditionally think of as a jam band.

The Dip

Thursday, Aug. 1

Seattle-based ensemble The Dip is comprised of a group of young musicians whose music has a vintage feel, melding the sounds of 1960s soul with the modern sensibilities of today’s pop & R&B styles. Praised by KEXP Radio in Seattle as “one of the most exciting and joyous acts to emerge in recent years,” The Dip’s music will get you on your feet and bring a smile to your face.

Ten Years Gone

Thursday, Aug. 8

Ten Years Gone authentically re-creates the experience of Led Zeppelin live, bringing to life all the classic songs fans know and love from this celebrated rock band. Ten Years Gone will play all your Led Zeppelin favorites, including hits like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Ramble On” and many more.

Shovelin Stone

Thursday, Aug. 15

Featuring Makenzie Wilcox on guitar and Zak Thrall on banjo, the duo behind Shovelin Stone share a passion for what they call “old-timey bluegrass.” These bluegrass players are proud to call the Rocky Mountains home and play with passion and joy, which you can hear in their melodic, heartfelt songs.

http://www.grfavail.com

YouthPower365 PwrHrs Steadman Clinic COPA Soccer 2019

June 30-Aug. 11

YouthPower365’s “PwrHrs” K-12 Education Enrichment

Soccer camp for boys and girls

YouthPower365’s Steadman Clinic COPA is an eight-week football (soccer) program that runs during the summer months of June, July and August for girls and boys ages 3-17 years old, for Eagle County and the surrounding counties of the western slope.

http://www.youthpower365.org

July 4 Patriotic Concert

July 4, 2 p.m.

Free-$25

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs the annual 4th of July Patriotic Concert, presented by the Vail Valley Foundation and Bravo! Vail. Tickets for pavilion seats go on sale Monday, July 1, at 8 a.m. at the Ford Amphitheater box office only. Tickets are $25 and are limited to four (4) per person ages 16 and older. General Admission lawn seating is free and first come, first served at 12:30 p.m. on July 4 until the venue reaches capacity. Call 888-920-2787 for more information.

http://www.grfavail.com

YouthPower365 PwrHrs Summer Camp 2019

July 8-26, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

YouthPower365’s “PwrHrs” K-12 Education Enrichment

Youth Education Camp

The Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 summer PwrHrs camp is an engaging academic and enrichment camp, made affordable and accessible by a sliding scale payment system. It will be held in July in 2019 due to the change in school calendars. More than 750 students across six sites will participate in academic learning focused around literacy and STEM projects, with fun and engaging enrichment activities for all.

http://www.youthpower365.org.

YouthPower365 PwrHrs Very Young Composers

July 15 – July 24, 1-4 p.m.

YouthPower365’s “PwrHrs” K-12 Education Enrichment

The Very Young Composers workshop allows students of all backgrounds to create their own musical piece from start to finish, and perform it for professional musicians, during a week-long workshop. Times are 1-4 p.m. at Homestake Peak school.

http://www.youthpower365.org

Star Dancing Gala

July 16, 5:30-10 p.m.

Vail Valley Jet Center

The 11th Annual Star Dancing Gala is the Vail Valley’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and will feature dance performances by notable locals and professional dancers, all to benefit the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365. The event will include a five-star dinner, cocktails, premium wine selections, one of a kind live entertainment, a unique and priceless live auction, celebrations of YouthPower365 participants, and guest dancing.

http://www.stardancinggala.com

Vail Dance Festival

July 26-Aug. 10

Vail Village, Avon, and Beaver Creek

The New York Times calls the Vail Dance Festival as a place, “where dancers shine beyond their usual specialties,” and the event is hailed by aficionados as an annual apogee of talent and creativity in the dance world. Free performances, master classes, dancing in the streets events, forums, and more make this event accessible-to-all and welcoming to first-timers. Performances take place at the Ford Amphitheater in Vail, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, and in the town park in Avon.

http://www.vaildance.org

YouthPower365 Girl PowHER Adventure Camp

July 29-Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

YouthPower365’s “PwrOn” College and Career-readiness

Girls Empowerment Camp for girls 6-8th grade

Adventure Camp is a week-long, outdoor-based camp for Middle School girls in Eagle County. This year’s theme, “Expeditions”, focuses on orienteering, cartography, and adventurous women in history. Who should sign up? Any girl looking to make new friends, gain outdoor knowledge, participate in exhilarating activities and grow through team building! Brown bag lunches are provided.

http://www.youthpower365.org

YouthPower365 PwrHrs Pop Hop Camp

July 29–Aug. 2, Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & Friday 12:30-8p.m.

Performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

YouthPower365’s “PwrHrs” K-12 Education Enrichment

Pop Hop is a dance program designed to foster teamwork, creativity, and the joy of accomplishment. Students study, practice, and prepare for a performance at the Vail Dance Festival onstage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

http://www.youthpower365.org

YouthPower365 PwrOn Camp College+Career

Aug. 5-9, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

YouthPower365’s “PwrOn” College and Career-readiness

Camp College is a new effort of the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365, with an emphasis on providing resources and support to upcoming juniors and seniors on their route to college and beyond. The final destination is acceptance into college and financial planning for the seniors, and getting the process started for the juniors. It will also provide a different approach to career reediness, as well as resources.

http://www.youthpower365.org