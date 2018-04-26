Vail Valley Lacrosse Club hosts fundraiser at new Sauce on the Creek in Avon (column)
April 26, 2018
Sauce on the Creek, Avon's newest Italian restaurant, hosted the Vail Valley Lacrosse Club fundraiser on April 11 to support the LAX Club.
It was a warm spring evening and guests could enjoy the patio as the sun set on the Vail Valley. Fireplaces roared outside the packed restaurant.
"We definitely wanted to host this event, so we put it on the calendar," said Sauce on the Creek co-owner Jennifer Geller. "The restaurant has been busy and people are really enjoying the food."
The LAX Club was very appreciative of having the space to raise funds for its mission.
A lively auction had plenty of exciting items including good swag, trips and hotel stays. Everyone was thrilled to come together for another great lacrosse season full of practices, games, tournaments and camaraderie.
Springtime in the Rockies is off to an awesome start for the Vail Valley Lacrosse Club. Thank you goes out to Geller and the team at Sauce on the Creek in Avon, event organizer Gabrie Higby, event volunteers as well as Chris Bivona and Mike Miner for their leadership.
For more information, visit http://www.vaillax.com.
Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for non-profits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at http://www.bettyannw6@gmail.com.
