Local student dancers travel to New York City for enrichment opportunity

This year nine dancers of the Vail Youth Ballet Company (VYBC) traveled to NYC for the packed itinerary planned by a local professional tour guide.

Courtesy photo

Nine dancers of the Vail Youth Ballet Company (VYBC) and Vail Valley Academy of Dance recently traveled to New York City for a dance education and enrichment opportunity. Dancers attended a ballet, contemporary and Broadway classes; took in several Broadway shows and a New York City Ballet performance and toured iconic New York City sites, all while soaking in the Big Apple.

From the moment they arrived, the dancers hit the ground running, or more accurately, leaping. Night one kicked off the Broadway shows with “Hadestown,” followed by two more evenings of shows including group favorite, “Moulin Rouge,” and the new-to-Broadway show, “Six.” The grand finale of performances and highlight for the dancers was seeing the New York City Balanchine Ballet performance at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Each morning students were up early attending ballet classes taught by professional dancers at Pearl Studios. After ballet class and a quick lunch, a variety of classes continued each afternoon including Broadway dance, Alvin Ailey Contemporary and Paul Taylor Modern classes.

Ashley Calligan, VYBC artistic director and Vail Valley Academy of Dance owner, encourages dancer education, enrichments, exposure to theater and performing arts as essential components to furthering a dancer’s career and love for the art.

“This trip allows the dancers to take technique classes from a wide range of professional dancers, company faculty members and Broadway stars,” Calligan said. “They get to try new styles of dance, excel in their comfort zones and have their eyes opened to the possibilities of what a job as a professional dancer could look like in their future. Learning from different teachers makes for a stronger dancer, opens the thought process and provides a new way to hear personal critiques and praise. Traveling as a youth ballet company brings the dancers closer together and gives them fun and exciting experiences to bond over. Going to Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall and seeing the rising stars on Broadway is something these dancers will always remember.”

Company dancer, Astrid McGinley, said she “enjoyed the Modern class at Paul Taylor dance the most because it was great to try something different and really enjoyed the instructor.” When asked if she would like to return on the trip, McGinley said, “Absolutely, yes, I would go again for diversity of teachers, classes and the valuable feedback, critiques and learnings.”

This year, dancers from the Vail Youth Ballet Company dancers and Vail Valley Academy of Dance, guest artists and community members will perform the “Nutcracker” ballet December 16, 17 and 18 with four show opportunities at The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. For more information and to purchase tickets starting November 16, visit VailFriendsofDance.com .