Vail Vitality Center hosts three yoga workshops led by Satya

VAIL — When you do anything over and over again, it becomes mechanical and can leave you feeling uninspired — even your yoga practice can start to feel a bit stale.

Yoga teacher Lesley Tunstall, known as Satya, is back by popular demand to lead a three-week series of yoga workshops meant to help you overcome this and get back to the basics by focusing on aligning and refining your poses.

"Have you ever attended a yoga practice and felt stuck and uninspired?" Satya asked. "In these workshops you will deepen your practice and leave feeling confident, with newfound awareness knowing where to go within each pose to find your full potential."

Creating more space within

Each workshop will allow for mindfulness and create space to deepen functional understanding of the foundations of asana — the physical practice of yoga. Rediscovering the fundamentals of yoga allows participants to break out of routine and explore alignment principals, modifications and enhancements with a deep connection to the breath.

Participants will work through standing and seated poses, "discovering where to create more space within each pose, creating more freedom and strength," Satya said.

The workshops will take place over the course of three concurrent Sundays — Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 — from 10 to 11 a.m. each day. Whether you are an absolute beginner or a seasoned yogi hoping to deepen your asana practice, this workshop is for all abilities.

The cost is $50 for all three sessions or drop in for a single session for $20. For information and reservations call 970-476-7960.