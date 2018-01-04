Vail Vitality Center meditation workshop in honor of MLK’s birthday on Jan. 15
January 4, 2018
If you go …
What: Meditation workshop with Karen Anderson, “Integrity: Meditations on Ethics, Karma and the Way of the Bodhisattva.”
When: Monday, Jan. 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Vail Vitality Center.
Cost: $15 members, $20 non members.
More information: This workshop is open to all levels of practitioners. Call 970-476-7960 to register. For more information, visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com.
VAIL — Karen Anderson, Vail Vitality Center yoga director and certified meditation instructor, will lead a meditation workshop focused on taking time to explore living in alignment with your deepest values and turning your energy toward what you love.
The workshop is Monday, Jan. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Vail Vitality Center. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, the workshop is called "Integrity: Meditations of Ethics, Karma and the Way of the Bodhisattva."
"When we live in alignment with our deepest values, we are internally unconflicted and at peace," Anderson said.
Free up some energy
The workshop will begin with a conversation and meditation on ethics, which is the first foundation of yoga.
"In the context of the yoga tradition, ethical action creates peace of mind — it's about how you feel internally, although it obviously improves the world around us, too," Anderson said. "Then we will have a practical conversation about karma, which is essentially the effect that our intentional actions have on our own minds, as well as how they shape the way the world responds to us, and so the world we see. Karma is a great motivator for ethical action."
The workshop will conclude with a discussion and meditation about the power of turning our energy toward what we love.
"This is called the way of the Bodhisattva in Buddhism, intentionally creating a meaningful life based on our deepest values," Anderson said. "When we shed the inner conflict created by negative actions, we free up the energy to embody what we believe in."
This workshop is open for all levels of practitioners. The cost is $15 for Vail Vitality Center members and $20 for non-members. Call 970-476-7960 to register. To see the full Vail Vitality Center schedule, including other meditation offerings, visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com/schedule.
