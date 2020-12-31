Vail Winterfest brightens up the night





The 14th annual Vail Winterfest returns with illuminated ice sculptures along Gore Creek and lanterns high above the International Bridge. In the past, the ice sculptures have taken many forms, from life-sized polar bears to a large outdoor theater screen that showed classic Christmas cartoon movies. This year’s theme is lanterns to coincide with the lanterns displayed above.

The ice lanterns showcase influences from Vail’s friendship cities including Yamanouchi, Japan; San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; and St. Moritz, Switzerland, along with a variety of other designs creating a positive beacon of light.

“Despite the separation we have all experienced over the past year, our connection internationally will be shared with our guests this winter,” said Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places coordinator for the town of Vail.

Vail Winterfest returns for its 14th year along Gore Creek in Vail. The illuminated ice sculptures will be on display until the snow melts. (Dominique Taylor

Special to the Daily)

In addition to the internationally themed lanterns, there will be lanterns that represent the local community. Vail Mountain School students in the first through fourth grades worked on their lanterns in October. Look for 112 lanterns strung across the International Bridge.

Vail Mountain School students in the first through fourth grades worked on their lanterns in October. (Dominique Taylor

Special to the Daily)

“The fairy lights infused in the bases contrasting with the glow of the lanterns create an enchanting setting on Gore Creek. Have the camera ready. There are certainly some great photo opportunities,” Eppard said.

This is a free offering in Vail Village and you can wander through this magical display during the day or at dusk when the lanterns are illuminated until 10 p.m. This picturesque setting allows for a safe, socially distanced art experience. For more information about Winterfest and the lanterns, visit artinvail.com.