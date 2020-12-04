Vail Winterfest brings ice sculptures, lanterns to Vail Village starting Dec. 20

The Town of Vail’s Winterfest, organized each year by Art in Public Places, launches for the holiday season in the village on Dec. 20.

Vail Winterfest has adapted the traditional lantern parade into a take-home activity for public health and safety.

Special to the Daily

For the 14th season, guests can explore an illuminated ice installation on Gore Creek Promenade every day until 10 p.m. The installation will be made of 20 sculpted lanterns, representing Vail’s connection with the global communities and cities including: Yamanouchi, Japan; San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; and St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The annual community lantern exhibition will also take place. Elementary students have decorated lanterns at school, and those lanterns will be hung by the International Bridge.

“We have these festivals so that we can see the light and peace in a person,” Meriella, seven-year-old student at Vail Mountain School.

Participants can also create their own lanterns. With supplies packaged by Alpine Arts Center, reserve a lantern kit, and decorate it using video instruction. The free kits are available Dec. 20 – 23 at the Vail Welcome Center. Email Art in Public Places coordinator Molly Eppard (meppard@vailgov.com) to reserve these limited-supply kits. Once your lantern is complete, bring it back to the village to display on one of the many shepherd’s hooks throughout the village.