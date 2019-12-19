Vail Winterfest kicks off Sunday with art installation unveiling, Lantern Walk

The 13th annual Vail Winterfest opens Sunday, December 22. Celebrating the celestial wonders through the integration of ice, snow, and light this season will feature the award-winning creatives from Alt Ethos in Denver.

New this year, Art in Public Places’ collaboration with Alt Ethos fuses art with technology. The goal is to create an immersive art experience. The installation will include programmed LED lighting on the adjacent trees and pedestrian bridge illuminating the entire Gore Creek Promenade.

“Alt Ethos is thrilled to be collaborating with Art in Public Places to bring immersive illumination to Vail’s Winterfest. The Gore Creek Promenade has such a gorgeous palette to work with, and we are looking forward to making it even more radiant,” said Erin O’Brien, producer.

Ice Sculptor Paul Wertin’s illuminated ice installation will be reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire. The interactive ice sculptures will allow for seating and enjoying the views both day and night. The combination of illuminated ice sculptures, snow, light, and the reflections upon the Gore Creek will create a radiant experience.

Programs during Winterfest also include paper lantern workshops and the popular Holiday Lantern Walk. Build your own paper lantern at home or participate in a workshop to join the Holiday Lantern Walk on December 22 celebrating the grand opening of the 13th annual Vail Winterfest.

Here’s a schedule of events for Sunday, Dec. 22.

Lantern Making Workshop with Alpine Arts Center – Free and family friendly

Noon–3:30 p.m.

Vail Public Library Community Room

Create your lantern at a free workshop with Alpine Arts Center in the Community Room at the Vail Public Library. Plan to spend 30 minutes at this drop-in workshop to create your lantern. Last entry is at 3 p.m. Following the workshop, join in the Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village. Please note this is a new style lantern making workshop and appropriate for all ages and abilities.

RSVP: meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344. Please indicate number in your party.

Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village, Free

4 – 5:15 p.m.

Slifer Square by the Covered Bridge

In its seventh year, the Holiday Lantern Walk is a joyful celebration of light for all ages. A favorite family tradition, enjoy festive alpine entertainment and hot chocolate in Slifer Square before the walk. A short jolly procession led by Santa and Ralph the world’s tallest elf through Vail Village winds its way to the Gore Creek Promenade for the grand opening of the Vail Winterfest Ice Theater.

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Grand Opening Celebration, 13th annual Vail Winterfest Ice & Light Installation, Free

5:15 p.m.

Gore Creek Promenade, Vail Village

Art in Public Places celebrates celestial wonders through the integration of ice, snow, and light at this season’s Vail Wintferfest. Working with ice sculptor Paul Wertin, Alt Ethos the innovative creatives who fuse art with technology, will shape an immersive experience along the Gore Creek Promenade. The illumination begins daily at dusk and runs until 10 p.m. through Jan. 20, 2020.

The Vail Winterfest is generously sponsored in partnership with Doe Browning.

For additional information about the 13th Annual Vail Winterfest events visit http://www.artinvail.com or contact Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places Coordinator at meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344. For a complete calendar of events during Vail Holidays visit http://www.vailholidays.com.