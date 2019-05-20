Vail youth ballet dancers take Broadway by storm in a New York minute

Dancers from the Vail Youth Ballet Company hit New York City and Broadway as part of their New York enrichment trip.

It’s one thing to aspire to be on Broadway — it’s another to visit, study at the feet of dancing masters and realize that, “Hey, they look like me.”

The Vail Youth Ballet Company’s New York enrichment took 15 members to Broadway, as well as some of the Big Apple’s most renowned dance studios.

“It’s a way for the girls to experience classes with these well known and renowned instructors,” said Ashley Calligan, Vail Youth Ballet Company’s artistic director. “To be exposed to that adds so much to their experience. They’re doing what some of these girls aspire to.”

The local dancers attended classes ranging from ballet to Broadway to professional tips. They studied with Barry McNabb, Rick Faugno, Kimberly Dawn Neumann, Darius Barnes and Alvin Ailey.

Between sessions they attended Broadway shows including “Kiss Me Kate,”

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” and “My Fair Lady.”

They also managed to work Radio City Music Hall and Central Park into their busy itinerary.

Rick Faugno, center, taught the Broadway class. He was also in the Broadway show “Kiss Me Kate.” (Photo Special to the Daily)

The Vail Youth Ballet Company is part of Vail Valley Academy of Dance. Students range in age from 13 to 18 years old.

Anne Powell, owner of Vail Valley Academy of Dance for 29 years, made the first New York trip in 1990. The company returns every other year.

“Through instructional training at Vail Valley Academy of Dance, master classes and programs such as the New York enrichment, our dancers are well prepared for elite summer programs, college dance programs, as well as a company training program that will lead into the professional world of dance,” Powell said.

Vail Youth Ballet Company is supported by Vail Friends of Dance and members have been accepted into dance programs with the American Ballet Theater, Ballet West, Burklyn Ballet Theater, Colorado Ballet, Indiana University, Jillana School of Ballet, Joffrey Ballet School, Nutmeg Conservatory, Vail Valley Dance Intensive and others.