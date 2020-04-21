VailLibs, Toy of the Week, Game of the Week and more: Kids Corner for the week of 4/20/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily has started a weekly kids section full of games, toys and activities to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during quarantine. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

squirrel / ardilla

Haley Baker | Special to the Daily |

VailLib

MadLibs are one of the most popular word games for kids. See what funny stories you can create with this Vail Valley version.

To play, fill out the Google Form below. Once you submit, the completed story will be sent to the email address provided. Printable copies are available here.

Toy of the Week

Plus Plus

Special to the Daily

Best for ages: 5-12

Where to buy: Wishes, check your other favorite local retailers

Cost: $7.95 – $25

Our favorite open-ended building toy from Denmark. For girls, boys and their parents, this toy uses imagination to create colorful 2D puzzles and mosaics or build 3D creations. This is a perfect educational STEM toy that stimulates fine motor skills, creativity, focus and patience: one shape, endless possibilities.

Game of the Week

Hucka Bucka Beanstalk

Number of players: 2 or more

Best for ages: 4 and up

Inside or Outside: Typically played inside, but could be played outside if staying in your own yard with your own family.

Rules: Pick an object to hide and choose a room to play in. Have one person be the “hider” with the “finders” standing against one wall with their eyes closed. The hider hides the object in the room, moves to the wall where the finders are and says go. The finders look for the object and once they spot it, they quietly and quickly go back to the wall and yell Hucka Bucka Beanstalk. Wait until every finder sees the object and then the person who got back to the wall first will be the next hider.

Coloring Page

This photo was taken by Kelly Getchonis and appeared on the cover of the Vail Daily on March 24, 2020.

Kelly Getchonis | Special to the Daily

