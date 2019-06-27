Vail’s Art in Public Places initiative brings Coloradan artists to town

Kelsey Montague's done work for Taylor Swift and has interactive murals around the globe.

Special to the Daily

Next time you exit a parking garage in Vail, look around for some pretty pictures. Coloradan artists will transform the Vail parking garages throughout the summer. Kelsey Montague, Pedro Barrios and Jamie Molina and Pat Milbery will bring their distinct art styles to the Vail Village and Lionshead Parking structures in a public art project meant to bring beauty to areas pedestrians pass by each day.

Here’s the lineup for the summer:

Kelsey Montague

June – Vail Village Parking structure – West P2 entrance

Kelsey Montague, a fourth generation Coloradan, creates large-scale interactive murals around the world while celebrating her inspirational messaging #whatliftsyou. In 2014 Kelsey’s art gained traction when Taylor Swift posed in front of one of her ever popular “wing” paintings and posted on Instagram. Just last month, Swift commissioned Montague to create a mural in Nashville announcing her single “ME!” With a degree in Art, Design, and Media from Richmond University in London, Kelsey also studied art in Florence, Italy. She has also published two adult coloring books further connecting the public with her work. The Vail mural marks Montague’s first interactive mural in the mountains of her home state, and she currently has a mural in Denver as well.

Pedro Barrios & Jaime Molina

July – Lionshead Parking Structure – East P1 Entrance

Denver-based artists Pedro Barrios and Jaime Molina began collaborating after tackling a public art project in 2012. With the successful outcome, they decided to continue working together on public murals. Complementing each other’s style, their work combines abstract and figures. Their vibrant color palette and story-telling qualities can be seen throughout the Denver Metro area, including a work commissioned by the Denver Art Museum.

Pat Milbery/So-Gnar, Inc.

August – Vail Village Parking Structure – Central P1 Entrance

Former professional snowboarder, Pat Milbery is the creator of the reconigzable “Love this City” mural campaign throughout Denver. Milbery’s outgoing personality translates in his art. Passionate about community, Milbery likes to engage the public throughout his creative process. His work enlivens spaces and breathes life into the otherwise ordinary and mundane.

Art Appreciation

Can’t get enough of art in Vail? Take a class. In partnership with the Town of Vail, guests and residents can pay a discounted rate of $20 per person to participate in all-ages art classes. Visit http://www.alpineartscenter.org or call 970-926-2732 to learn more about these classes, which take place at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

If your freehand is a bit shaky, appreciating art in Vail is also an option.Each Wednesday, there’s a free, one-hour public art tour of Vail each Wednesday. The walks started this week on June 26, and will continue until Aug. 28. Interested parties should meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Vail Village Welcome Center on the top level of the Vail Village parking structure. The tour winds its way through the Village and has discussions of the history of the Vail Valley, the founding of Vail mountain, the master planning of the Village, and the importance of site-specific art. The Town of Vail’s public art collection includes over 55 works of art.

Or, orchestrate your own tour by picking up a printed map of the Town of Vail’s public art map, available at the Vail Village and Lionshead Welcome Centers. The map shows locations for 36 works of art in a walkable area of Vail Village and Lionshead, and also includes public art beyond town center to explore. Take a virtual tour of the collection on an interactive map online at http://www.artinvail.com