Vail’s closing weekend, meet Mikaela, ski and tee and author meet ups: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/29/22

Vail’s Closing Weekend

It’s Vail’s last week of the 2021-22 ski and snowboard season, so get out there and ride before the lifts close at 4 p.m. on Sunday. In March, Vail Mountain made the announcement to extend the season in what they coined “all the way to May” by keeping the slopes open until May 1. The resort also opened earlier than it normally does, on Nov. 12, making this one of the longest seasons in Vail’s history.

While some of the Back Bowls and Blue Sky Basin have closed down for the season, there are still plenty of trails in the front side to enjoy. From the base area, which sits at 8,150 feet above sea level, there may be some dirt patches, but take it up to Mid Vail and there is still good coverage.

Timing and temperature is key in spring skiing. “Follow the sun” is a common phrase among locals where you ski and ride eastern-facing slopes first. The freeze-thaw cycle means that it takes the slopes a while to soften up after temperatures dip the night before. Allow the sun to soften things up by skiing and riding slopes that face east and once those runs get too soft, ride the slopes that face west. Make sure your boards are tuned up and have a spring wax on the bases. If the snow gets too slushy, you can always download Gondola One (No. 1) and the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) and give your knees and thigh muscles a break.

Once Vail does close for the season, you can still ride and ski by traveling east. Breckenridge plans to stay open until Memorial Day and Arapahoe Basin is estimating it will close for the season on June 1.

Celebrate Hometown Athletes

It’s been a big year for our local professional athletes. Whether it was at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing, XTERRA or the World Cup, these athletes have truly put the Vail Valley on the map. The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon is hosting a meet and greet event for the public on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. to celebrate its Resident Athletes and their accomplishments:

Mikaela Shiffrin

Shiffrin recently clinched her 4th overall World Cup title; she is also the four-time reigning World Champion in Slalom, a three-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic medalist.

Thomas Walsh

Walsh won a Silver Medal in Giant Slalom at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing and placed fourth in the Super Combined.

Josiah Middaugh

Middaugh is a 15-time XTERRA USA World Champion, the 2015 XTERRA World Champion, a 6-time USSSA National Snowshoe Champion and a 4-time Fat Bike World Champion.

Kai Owens

Owens is a member of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Freestyle Team and U.S. Moguls Team. She was named Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Senna Leith

Leith is a member of the 2022 U.S. Snowboard Team and a World Cup Snowboard-Cross competitor who has been making waves on the NorAm circuit since 2013.

These athletes can be spotted lifting weights, sweating through a grinding workout using the TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment or even enjoying the hot tubs. You may see Mikaela at Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio, a workout space inspired by Shiffrin.

The event will be held in the Westin Riverfront Lobby and although the event is free and open to the public, those attending are asked to please bring a non-perishable food donation for the Vail Valley Salvation Army. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase in case you want to stay a while. For more information, please visit AthleticClubWestin.com .

Ski and Tee

With this being Vail’s last weekend and the golf courses open down valley, this could be a good time to “ski and tee,” as the locals like to call it, at Gypsum Creek Golf Course or Eagle Ranch Golf Club.

Gypsum Creek Golf Course has one of the longest golf seasons in Eagle County, closing down at the end of November and opening up at the end of March. This Pete Dye designed 18-hole championship course currently has the front nine holes open for play as well as the practice range. Book a tee time at GypsumCreekGolf.com/BookTeeTimes .

Eagle Ranch Golf Course boasts an Arnold Palmer signature design course and is ready for play as well with all 18 holes open. Eagle Ranch Golf Course tried to open on April 15, but snow delayed the opening by a few days. It’s $49 per person and a $20 cart fee to play 18 holes and $30 to play after 3 p.m. and a $12 cart fee. Over the weekend, those rates go up to $62 for 18 holes during the day and $37 for late afternoon play. Book a tee time at EagleRanchGolf.com/BookTeeTimes .

If golfing isn’t your thing, you can always ski or ride and then go fishing, biking, hiking, paddling etc. It is just fun to say you combined a winter sport with a summer sport all in one day. You can’t do that in most parts of the country.