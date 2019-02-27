Vail’s EE4K Productions wins top international competition

The Vail Valley is once again having an impact on an international stage as Vail's EEF4K Productions video company was recently notified by the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) of a first place finish in the organization's Continental Sport Media Awards. The rankings included all submissions from North, Central and South America.

The submission video, entered in the video-athlete profile category, was produced for the 2017 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Induction Gala, the tribute video for inductee Chris Davenport of Aspen. In the inaugural edition of the awards, the worldwide competition generated a total of 1,273 submissions in eight categories, from 119 nations.

Submitted by EEF4K Productions' T.J. Davis, the seven-minute video chronicles Davenport's rise as one of the nation's top big mountain skiers through his climbing and skiing of all of the state's 54 14,000-foot peaks in one calendar year. As a result of his exploits, Skiing Magazine has tabbed Davenport as one of North America's top 25 skiers.

Being named a top ten finalist in the AIPS Sport Media Awards represents the height of sports storytelling in all of its forms, with 35 nations and 16 languages represented. The Davenport video garnered a top-ten finish in the worldwide competition.

Competition in the continental video-athlete profile category included submissions from Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Cuba and Puerto Rico.

To view the Chris Davenport video, visit the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail and check out the Hall of Fame interactive touchscreen.