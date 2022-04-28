Vail’s last weekend, meet and greet with Olympians, ski and tee, summer reads and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/29/22

Vail’s Closing Weekend

Fresh corduroy and snow-covered trees greeted the first guests on Vail Mountain on Opening Day, Nov. 12. Vail Mountain will close on May 1, making this one of the longest seasons in Vail Mountain’s history.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

It’s Vail’s last week of the 2021-22 ski and snowboard season, so get out there and ride before the lifts close at 4 p.m. on Sunday. In March, Vail Mountain made the announcement to extend the season in what they coined “all the way to May” by keeping the slopes open until May 1. The resort also opened earlier than it normally does, on Nov. 12, making this one of the longest seasons in Vail’s history.

While some of the Back Bowls and Blue Sky Basin have closed down for the season, there are still plenty of trails on the front side to enjoy. From the base area, which sits at 8,150 feet above sea level, there may be some dirt patches, but take it up to Mid Vail and there is still good coverage. Go to Vail.com to see what runs and lifts are open.

Timing and temperature is key in spring skiing. “Follow the sun” is a common phrase among locals where you ski and ride eastern-facing slopes first. The freeze-thaw cycle means that it takes the slopes a while to soften up after temperatures dip the night before. Allow the sun to soften things up by skiing and riding slopes that face east and once those runs get too soft, ride the slopes that face west. Make sure your boards are tuned up and have a spring wax on the bases. If the snow gets too slushy, you can always download Gondola One (No. 1) and the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) and give your knees and thigh muscles a break.

Once Vail does close for the season, you can still ride and ski by traveling east. Breckenridge plans to stay open until Memorial Day and Arapahoe Basin is estimating it will close for the season on June 1.

Celebrate Hometown Athletes

U.S. Olympian and World Cup Champion Mikaela Shiffrin will be one of several athletes that the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa will be hosting at the Hometown Heroes event on Saturday.

Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa/Courtesy photo

It’s been a big year for our local professional athletes. Whether it was at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing, XTERRA or the World Cup, these athletes have truly put the Vail Valley on the map. The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon is hosting a meet and greet event for the public on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. to celebrate its Resident Athletes and their accomplishments:

Mikaela Shiffrin

Shiffrin recently clinched her 4th overall World Cup title; she is also the four-time reigning World Champion in Slalom, a three-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic medalist.

Thomas Walsh

Walsh won a Silver Medal in Giant Slalom at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing and placed fourth in the Super Combined.

Josiah Middaugh

Middaugh is a 15-time XTERRA USA World Champion, the 2015 XTERRA World Champion, a 6-time USSSA National Snowshoe Champion and a 4-time Fat Bike World Champion.

Kai Owens

Owens is a member of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Freestyle Team and U.S. Moguls Team. She was named Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Senna Leith

Leith is a member of the 2022 U.S. Snowboard Team and a World Cup Snowboard-Cross competitor who has been making waves on the NorAm circuit since 2013.

These athletes can be spotted lifting weights, sweating through a grinding workout using the TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment or even enjoying the hot tubs. You may see Mikaela at Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio, a workout space inspired by Shiffrin.

The event will be held in the Westin Riverfront Lobby and although the event is free and open to the public, those attending are asked to please bring a non-perishable food donation for the Vail Valley Salvation Army. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase in case you want to stay a while. For more information, please visit AthleticClubWestin.com .

Ski and Tee

With Vail Mountain open one more weekend and golf courses down valley open, it’s the perfect time to ski and tee.

Will Porada/Unsplash

With this being Vail’s last weekend and the golf courses open down valley, this could be a good time to ski and tee, as the locals like to call it. Gypsum Creek Golf Course and Eagle Ranch Golf Club.

Gypsum Creek Golf Course has one of the longest golf seasons in Eagle County, closing down at the end of November and opening up at the end of March. This Pete Dye designed 18-hole championship course currently has the front nine holes open for play as well as the practice range.

Prices for tee times are $45 for nine holes, including cart. To play 18 holes, it is $68 before 2:30 p.m. or $45 after 2:30 p.m. and those fees include the cart as well. The Creekside Grill is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Learn more and set up play at GypsumCreekGolf.com .

Eagle Ranch Golf Course has opened its Arnold Palmer signature design course for play as well with all 18 holes open. Eagle Ranch Golf Course closed on November 15 and tried to open on April 15, but snow delayed the opening by a few days. It’s $49 per person and a $20 cart fee to play 18 holes and $30 to play after 3 p.m. and a $12 cart fee. Over the weekend, those rates go up to $62 for 18 holes during the day and $37 for late afternoon play. The Eagle Ranch Grill is open daily. Book a tee time at EagleRanchGolf.com .

If golfing isn’t your thing, you can always ski or ride and then go fishing, biking, hiking, paddling, whatever your pleasure. It is just fun to say you combined a winter sport with a summer sport all in one day. You just can’t do this in most parts of the country, so take advantage of it.

Books in Bloom

Books in Bloom gives avid readers, aspiring writers and those just curious a way to access the thoughts of nationally recognized authors at its event on Saturday at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa.

Eagle Valley Library District/Courtesy photo

What’s on your summer reading list? Get some ideas by heading to Books in Bloom this Saturday and meet the authors behind the stories and share conversations with other book lovers.

After a two-year hiatus, the Eagle Valley Library District is once again hosting Books in Bloom, its spring event that brings in three nationally acclaimed authors to talk about their inspirations, experiences and what compels them to write about the topics featured in their works.

This year’s featured authors:

Karen Abbott

“New York Times” Best Selling Author of “Sin in the City,” “American Rose,” “Liar Tempstress Soldier Spy”

Abbott’s latest novel, “Ghosts of Eden,” was an immediate “New York Times” bestseller and has caught the attention of

Melanie Benjamin

Author of the “New York Times” and “USA Today” bestselling historical novels “The Swans of Fifth Avenue,” “The Aviator’s Wife,” “Alice I Have Been,” Mistress of the Ritz,” and “The Children’s Blizzard”

Carter Wilson

“USA Today” bestselling author of eight critically acclaimed and award winning psychological thrillers that have been optioned for television and film.

His latest thriller, “The New Neighbor,” was just released in April.

If you can’t make the event on Saturday, there is a free event on Friday at noon with Carter Wilson at the Eagle Public Library. Bring your questions and your own lunch.

Books in Bloom will be held at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon, which is a new location this year. The event will start at 2 p.m. but the doors will open at 1 p.m. The authors will present for 40 minutes each and will be available afterwards for a book signing session. Book sales will be featured on-site throughout the entire event courtesy of The Bookworm in Edwards.

Mix and mingle while enjoying hors-d’oeuvres and refreshments. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at evld.org or at the event.

Fabulous Femmes at Route 6 Café

Popular singing trio the Fabulous Femmes will play a special country western show at Route 6 Cafe this Saturday.

Fabulous Femmes/Courtesy photo

Celebrate the beginning of spring, the end of ski season or just get out and dance at the Fabulous Femmes show at Route 6 Café in EagleVail on Saturday night.

“We want everyone to dust off the cowboy boots, don the western hat and come out and enjoy a night of fun, danceable country tunes,” said Kathy Morrow of the Fabulous Femmes.

In addition to dancing to country music, there may be a bit of cha cha, two-step and swing for you to show off your dancing skills. Local trio, the Fabulous Femmes are known for singing a variety of tunes from different eras and genres and have recently added country music to their repertoire.

“Route 6 Café does such a good job of moving out the pool tables and providing a great dance floor. There’s not a lot of places to dance in the Vail Valley,” Morrow said.

Morrow will be joined on stage by band mates, Beth Swearingen and Charis Patterson. The trio has been a staple on the Vail Valley music scene for years and can often be found in costume for the era of music they are performing. Expect to see the western boots, hats and attire you’d find at a popular rodeo when these ladies hit the stage.

“We are all about getting people out on the dance floor,” Morrow said. “We’ll also be doing a lot of songs that you can line dance to, like ‘Boot Scootin’ Boogie’ and ‘Black Velvet’.”

The show is set for 7 to 9 p.m. and there is a $10 cover charge. Call for dinner reservations if you want to make a night of it. To learn more about the event, check out TheFabulousFemmes.com/Shows .