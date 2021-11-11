Vail’s Opening Day, Revely Vail, art walks, a turkey drive, high school performances and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/12/21

Vail Mountain opens Friday

Vail Mountain opens for the 2021-22 season on Friday.

Jack Affleck / Courtesy photo

The wait is over, Eagle County will have a ski area open on Friday. Vail Mountain will kick off it’s 59th season at 9 a.m. in Vail Village.

Vail Mountain’s snowmaking crews have been working hard to get the season off to an earlier start than in years past. The snowmaking crew has also received additional help from Mother Nature. Over 35 inches of natural snow has fallen so far this season.

Vail Mountain will open its lift at 9 a.m. with over 70-acres of terrain for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy but first, Opening Day festivities will get underway at 8 a.m. Music will fill the Mountain Plaza area and for those who get there early enough, breakfast goodies will be served. Gondola One will transport skiers and riders to Mid Vail where the Mountain Top Express (Lift #4) will provide access to Swingsville and Ramshorn, which are marked as beginner and intermediate runs respectively.

Watch Vail Daily Live to find out who earned the traditional First Chair honor. The VDL crew will be out there to find out just how early those campers arrived to secure this coveted spot. VDL will be live daily from now until the end of the ski season, so tune in for weather, mountain conditions, road reports, interviews, must-do activities and events and more. Go to vdl.tv for more information.

If you need to grab a bite to eat, on-mountain dining will be available at Buffalo’s at the top of Chair 4.

After skiing, Download Gondola One back to Mountain Plaza and enjoy the official Cutwater Opening Day Après Party at the Express Lift Deck which will feature free Cutwater tastings.

Here are a few details on this year’s COVID-19 protocols:

Reservations are not required this season to ski/ride

Reservations are required at many of Vail’s on-mountain restaurants. Use the Time to Dine reservation service to book in advance

Masks will not be required in the lift lines or outside, but are required indoors

Proof of vaccination is required for at the indoor, cafeteria-style restaurants

For a full list of COVID-19 protocols for Vail Mountain, visit vail.com .

Revely Vail

Join Alpine Arts Center and make a coaster in honor of Vail’s Opening Weekend Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

Town of Vail/ Courtesy photo

Join us after your ski day to create a ski-themed art project with the Alpine Art Center. This free art workshop will take place at the Colorado Ski Museum in Vail Village from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday while supplies last. This month’s art project will be a trail map coaster in honor of Vail’s Opening Day.

The next Revely Vail free art workshop will be on Nov. 24 where wood pumpkin ornaments can be painted to show your Thanksgiving spirit.

Vail Après is also part of Revely Vail but lasts all season long. Vail Après signifies the end of the ski day and the beginning of socializing off the slopes. The term “après” is French and means “after.” So “after skiing” is when you gather at a bar or restaurant, usually straight off the slopes, and enjoy drinks, food, music and maybe even dancing (quite possibly in your ski boots).

Listen for the bells ringing at 4 p.m. all throughout town and ask your server if there are any signature specials that go along with Vail Après at your favorite watering hole or restaurant.

Revely Vail is the town of Vail’s way to kick off the early part of the season by showcasing the brilliance of winter with many events silent discos, the Kris Kringle Market, Ugly Holiday Sweater 5k, Astronomy Nights and more between now and mid-December. For information, go to revelyvail.com .

Turkey Drive

Donate a turkey this season and help Encore Electric and KZYR reach their goal of gathering one ton of turkeys for holiday food baskets.

Alison Marras/Unsplash

It’s almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is just around the corner and KZYR The Zepher is once again hosting is annual Encore Electric’s Tons of Turkey Drive 2021, a turkey drive to fill holiday baskets for those in need this season.

Collections are happening between now and Nov. 19. After that, the Vail Valley Salvation Army will be assembling the holiday baskets on Nov. 20 and delivering them to recipients throughout Eagle County.

Drop off turkeys for Encore Electric’s Tons of Turkey Drive 2021 at The Community Market at 760 Lindbergh Dr. Unit 7 in Gypsum or at KZYR Studios at 275 Main St. Unit 201 Edwards.

Drop off times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. For more information, contact KZYR at 970-926-7625.

Second Friday ARTwalk

The Second Friday ARTwalk happens this Friday in Eagle between 5 and 8 p.m.

Courtesy photo

Head to Eagle for the Second Friday ARTwalk holiday event between 5 and 8 p.m. Stroll the sidewalks along the historic Broadway Street in downtown Eagle and visit artists at several local businesses, which will be marked with balloons.

In addition to visiting with local artists and having an opportunity to buy their wares, enjoy live music and grab some eats at food truck vendors like Mama’s Pierogis.

The ARTwalk is celebrating its third anniversary and has a lot to cheers about. It started before the pandemic, survived and created new ways for its artists to be supported and is now one of the most popular nights to go out in Eagle.

Support local artists businesses and get a jump on your holiday shopping this Friday.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is also holding a special exhibit of abstract art at their Eagle Gallery at 108 W. Second Street in Eagle from 5 to 8 p.m. All of the art is by artists from Eagle County. The exhibit includes oils, acrylics and mixed media paintings along with photographs, ceramics and woodworking. In addition to the exhibit, local architect, Beth Levine, will be on hand to give away free Christmas cards depicting winter scenes in the Vail Valley.

For more information, check out the EagleARTS Facebook events page .

High school performances

Vail Performing Arts Academy’s Luke Campanale sings “Let It Be” surrounded by the teen ensemble. VPAA will perform “70s Fever” this weekend.

Courtesy photo

Take a trip back in a musical time machine during the Vail Performing Arts Academy’s fall production, “70s Fever.” Enjoy hits from “Hair,” the Beatles, ABBA, Gloria Gaynor and more hit makers from that era.

The VPPA is happy to be performing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center once again, which is a thrill for the kids to be on a stage where so many world-class artists have performed.

Expect colorful costumes from that time period on the young performers who will be singing their hearts out on Saturday and Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. The audience is encouraged to don their best 70s look and to brush up on the words to classics like “Let it Be,” “All You Need Is Love” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

Please note that the Vilar is requiring proof of vaccination to enter. For those too young to receive a vaccination, masks will be required. For full requirements and to order tickets visit vilarpac.org.

Executive producer and founder, Annah Scully and her talented team are celebrating 26 years of offering top quality performing arts instruction and performance opportunities. For more information, visit vpaa.org .

Battle Mountain High School will be putting on their fall performance, “Radium Girls” this weekend.

The play is based on a true story from 1926 when radium was an effective treatment for cancer, but was also a deadly element. It was popular at the time to use paint that contained radium in manufacturing watches. Many young women were working in the watch factories and ingesting the metal while applying the paint to watch faces.

This story of greed and injustice is brought to light in the drama by D. W. Gregory and will be carried out on stage by Battle Mountain High School students. Tickets are $10 and are available online or at the door. eagleschools.net/tickets

Vail Mountain School will host an Agatha Christie murder mystery as their fall performance on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the VMS auditorium.

“A Murder is Announced” will take the audience through the twists and turns of a murder that was actually announced before it happened. The curiosity as to whether this announcement is just a hoax or not is enough to draw a crowd at the appointed place for the murder, set to happen at Little Paddocks.

See if you can solve this murder mystery before the play ends by attending the shows this weekend. Tickets are available at vms.booktix.com .