Vail’s Wild West restaurant

With its opulent blue booths and rich wood floors and ceilings, Slope Room invites its guests to “step back in time and forward in spirit.” Designed around the concept of hospitality and innovative, New American cuisine, Slope Room has a come-as-you are alpine ambiance.

“It’s a place you celebrate special occasions,” said Executive Chef Alberto Soto. “It’s one big dinner party at night with everyone having a good time.”

Smoked salmon toast, sourdough bread, dill cream cheese, capers and pickled onions.

Dominique Taylor / Special to the Daily

The alpine bistro was founded on sustainability. Chefs employ local producers because, “it’s not only what makes us feel good, but it tastes good, as well,” Soto said. They support four generations of ranchers who, with Christensen Ranch, raise cattle naturally, roaming the Eastern Colorado plains. They also bring in dry-aged bison ribeye from 777 Bison Ranch, a family operation in South Dakota. AA-grade eggs come from free-range, pasture-raised hens that eat certified, non-GMO feed at City Farm Colorado in Montrose. Breads are freshly baked at Michel’s Bakery in Avon and Hovey & Harrison in Edwards.

With its largely expanded menu this season, Slope Room invites you to sit back and indulge in unfussy, yet creative dishes. This year, the restaurant moves from breakfast counter service to full-service breakfasts, complete with breakfast burritos, eggs Benedict, French toast, fresh smoothies and more.

The Gravity Bowl with heirloom grains, roasted seasonal vegetables, beans, avocado, tahini dressing and a matcha latte.

Dominique Taylor/Special to the Daily

The vibrant offerings help you start the day in color, whether it’s with the bright pink of smoked salmon toast or the electric green of a matcha latte. The avocado toast on sourdough includes the crunch of powerhouse sunflower seeds and the bite of microgreens — a virtuous option. Or dive into the a breakfast burrito stuffed with chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo and refried beans for a full-throttle meal that will carry you through a day on the slopes.

The lunch menu includes starters like brothy mussels with merguez sausage made in-house with Colorado lamb. The charcuterie grinder is layered cured meats and cheese, while the Gravity Bowl is packed with whole grains, roasted veggies and beans — grilled chicken is optional.

Charcuterie Grinder with Elevation country ham, salami, Gruyere, arugula, red onion and Italian dressing.

Dominique Taylor/Special to the Daily

Slope Room’s New American menu features Mexican, Asian and even some Italian flavor profiles. For instance, rather than a typical chicken sandwich for lunch, Soto has created a breast encrusted in blue corn meal for texture, tossed in spices and served with a house-made pickle.

Dinner becomes an extravagant meal with starters like cured salmon, grilled cauliflower and bone broth. Entrees range from black cod with wild mushrooms to Bolognese and specialty cuts of steaks, pork chops and Scottish salmon. Whether it’s the main protein or sides, chefs source pristine ingredients and let their natural flavors shine.

Seasonally-inspired cocktails like hot buttered rum and mulled wine join signature drinks such as the corn old fashioned, a unique take on a classic, incorporating corn-based whiskey, chocolate mole bitters and charred corn.

“We’re offering cocktails that embody the winter season, with warmer, bold and winter-baking-spice drinks and hot cocktails for après ski and dinner,” said Manager Alex Favorule.

Sommelier Josiah Rozales has overhauled the wine menu, with an eye on high-alpine wine regions.

“We want to bring in those classic regions, like California, Bordeaux and Burgundy but also offer more eclectic wines that you might not see in a mountain town,” Favorule says.

Slope Room promises an elevated dining experience based on three ideals: The food must be healthy, good for the environment and provide an exceptional experience. •