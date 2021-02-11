Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day activities round out this holiday weekend: Tricia’s Picks 2/12/21

The Landing Mercantile at Beaver Creek has plenty of gift items for your Valentine this weekend. (Tricia Swenson

tswenson@vaildaily.com)

Valentine’s Day

Sunday marks Valentine’s Day and we’ve lost count of how many times we’ve all said “things will be a little different this year due to COVID-19,” but there are still ways you can make it fun and show your loved ones that you care.

Traditionally, Valentine’s Day means dinners for two, roses and chocolate. Due to pandemic restrictions on occupancy, it may be a little harder to book a two-top at restaurants, but it’s worth a try. Call up your favorite eatery and be flexible with times. You can also be flexible with dates. You don’t have to dine out on the actual Valentine’s Day, you could celebrate on another night. Gift cards are also a great option if you aren’t ready to dine out in public. Use the gift card once you feel comfortable dining inside the establishment. Either way, you’re supporting local restaurateurs and the staff.

La Tour is offering a candlelit four-course prix-fixe aphrodisiac menu. If you really want to amp up the mood, book one of their new Crystal Cabins, a private gazebo-like structure that allows you to have the private cabin for your group only. Call 970-476-4403 for details.

Speaking of individualized dining spaces, the Alpenrose has its new gondola dining cars and Splendido has yurts for individual groups. Once again, these creative dining spaces are all the rage since they are new and unique, so if you can’t book them on Valentine’s Day, just celebrate the Hallmark holiday on another night, your sweetie probably won’t mind.

Other Valentine’s Day offerings include a special menu from Maya at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon. Try the surf and turf braised short rib, seafood platter and the dessert platter for two. Maya is currently seating patrons inside the restaurant as well as outdoors on the patio in a brand new heated tent. Reservations for Valentine’s weekend are highly recommended. To make a reservation, please visit resi.com.

During COVID-19, many of your favorite restaurants have takeout options, so call ahead and plan on either setting your oven temperature for take-and-bake dishes or just set the table for a meal that is ready to go. The Northside Coffee and Kitchen in Avon has take-and-bake meals like chicken marsala that comes with Caesar salad and homemade bread. Or, try the escargot bourguignon in the shell or prime oyster caviar from Window by Left Bank in Vail. Light the candles, cue up some music and enjoy each other’s company while enjoying a dish that someone else prepared for you.

Roses are the traditional flower of choice for Valentine’s Day, but carnations, lilies, hydrangeas and peonies also make beautiful arrangements. But, don’t delay, order your bouquet today if you want it to reach your valentine on time. There are many local flower shops to support in the Vail Valley. Fancy Pansy in Avon is ready to take your order and A Secret Garden in Vail Village not only has flowers, but has chocolates on hand, too.

Speaking of chocolates, according to Holidappy.com the women give chocolates to the men in Japan. Chocolates may be more appreciated than flowers for some. Chocolate in the mountains could mean s’mores by the fire, gourmet hot chocolate with a little adult beverage added or even chocolate ice cream. At Sundae Ice Cream, if you buy a double scoop you can get a free upgrade to a special Valentine’s Day cone dipped in dark chocolate and rolled in Valentine’s Day sprinkles. This special treat is available Friday through Sunday.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to be traditional, either. It could be a ski or snowboard date, a showshoe on a hiking trail or a skin up Arrowhead or Vail Mountain (before or after operating hours and no dogs, according to the rules this season). Ice skating is available at Solaris in Vail, the Arrabelle rink at Vail Square, Beaver Creek Village (don’t forget the new ice bikes) and Nottingham Lake in Avon has skating, too.

You could also stroll through Vail or Lionshead Village and enjoy food and drinks to go at the outdoor stands that restaurants set up on the street. Live entertainment is also available from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Nick Steingart and Bob Masters will play Friday and Saturday. The Evolution duo will play Sunday and so will Rob Eaton, Jr. and Mike Wheeler. This week’s roaming characters include the polar bear and penguin on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, look for the stilt walker snowflake and the queen of hearts and the winter wizard will both be donning hearts on their costumes this weekend.

Stop by the ice rink this weekend when Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Spangled with live music, street entertainment, a family-friendly DJ and more. (Beaver Creek Resort

Special to the Daily)

Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Spangled

This weekend, Beaver Creek puts its own twist on President’s Day Weekend with Spangled with entertainers and live music on the Plaza near the ice rink.

Friday

Katie Mesmerie enchants and mesmerizes with stunning stiltwalking stylings

Live Music with Matt Lewis

Saturday

Sventastic Sven Jorgensen ignites the night with fire and light performances

Family-friendly DJ

Sunday

Sventastic Sven Jorgensen rolls through the village on his walking globe

Live Music with Matt Lewis

Monday

The Circus Knight, Bryan Connolly, thrills as he dazzles with fire and light performances

Live Music with Matt Lewis

For more information, go to beavercreek.com and click on the Events Calendar.

John Popper and Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler are part of The Residency at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek this weekend. The limited-occupancy shows are sold out but Saturday’s performance will be streamed for free on fans.live. (Denise Truscello

Special to the Daily)

Tune in to John Popper and Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler

On Saturday night, have a Valentine’s date night with your sweetie and enjoy the live performance of John Popper and Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler from the comfort of your couch. The duo from Blues Traveler will play at the Vilar Performing Arts Center as part of The Residency series.

Although Popper and Wilson are playing the Vilar Friday through Sunday nights, all three shows are sold out. There is a 50 person maximum occupancy for the audience at this time due to pandemic restrictions. Saturday’s show will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. for free on fans.live. Go to vilarpac.org to get the link to watch the show.

The Residency has brought in artists like Robert Randolph featuring G. Love and Michael Kang, Leftover Salmon and Keller Williams. The artists collaborate for a few days before playing shows on consecutive nights. The events have been so popular that they are selling out, but typically one of the performances is shown live throughout the weekend, so you can still get a taste of live music.

Popper and Wilson will play plenty of your favorite Blues Traveler tunes with Popper on harmonica and Wilson on the keyboard. They will also get the crowd laughing by sharing intimate stories from their decades of songwriting, rising to fame and tales from the road.

For more information and to learn more about The Residency and their ever-expanding line up, go to vilarpac.org. Even if shows are sold out there will likely be a streaming version you can still enjoy.

The Residency concert dates:

Martin Sexton: Sat. and Sun., Feb. 20 and 21 at 5 and 8 p.m.

The Infamous Trio: Thur., Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Fri. and Sat., Feb. 26-27, 5 and 8 p.m.

Oteil Burbridge Trio and Special Guests: Thur.-Sat., March 18-20 at 7 p.m.

Chris Thile: Sun. and Mon., Mar. 21-22 at 7:30 p.m.

The Gondola Deck, just outside of Maya Restaurant at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon, will host an après ski barbecue event on Saturday (Westin Riverfront

Special to the Daily)

Après Ski BBQ at Maya

Spice up your Valentine’s Day weekend with a little barbecue flavor. The Westin Riverfront is hosting a festive après ski barbecue outdoors at the Gondola Plaza on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Gondola Plaza is on the west end of the hotel, at the base of the Westin Gondola that takes you up to Beaver Creek. Although Maya is known for its Mexican-style dishes, they do know a few things about barbecue as well. Choose from a delicious array of barbecue favorites like smoked pork, brisket and chicken.

Wash down all that barbecue with some great drinks. Maya is offering some fantastic specials from Vail Brewing Company and Angel’s Envy bourbon. Vail Brewing Company is located just down the road from the Westin Riverfront. Established in 2014, the “veteran and ski bum owned” brewery takes pride in creating beers with care and serving them to the adventurous folks that enjoy the mountain lifestyle.

Angel’s Envy is a hand crafted, small-batch whiskey produced on Louisville’s Whiskey Row in Kentucky. The bourbon is finished in port barrels. The name comes from the 5% of spirit lost each year during barrel aging, which is called the “angel’s share.” Angel’s Envy claims that the finally got a better deal than the angles.

Pick up locally made arts, crafts at jewelry at the Second Fridays ARTWalk on Broadway in Eagle. (Tara Novak

Special to the Daily)

Second Friday Art Events

Come stroll Broadway in downtown Eagle for Valentine’s Day specials, sales, dine-in and takeout eats and see the featured artists and unique gifts courtesy of ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery and Vail Valley Art Guild this Friday. The second Friday of the month showcases art and community and it’s a great way to support local businesses if you are able.

The ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery will host Spreading the Love through the Arts and will be featuring artists sharing beautiful valentine gifts for your special someone. You can also shop online by going to artspaceworkshop.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about the artists and their craft.

Also at ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery, local medium and author, Becky Hesseltine will be signing copies of her book, “The Last Breath” and offering gift certificates. At 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday she will be sharing messages from spirits and the proceeds will benefit Olivia’s Fund, which funds behavioral health care to those in need, in memory of Olivia Ortega. Space is very limited, register today at beckyhesseltine.com.

The Vail Valley Art Guild will host its Digital Second Friday at 5 p.m. Log onto vailvalleyartguild.org and view the current exhibition or check it out on Instagram: vvagco. The Vail Valley Art Guild has curated a number of modern, virtual gallery spaces that our fantastic artists and photographers will fill with their amazing work.

Many of the Broadway businesses will be open late this Friday and will be following prescribed capacity protocols. The Second Friday ARTWalk is presented by EagleARTS and the Eagle Downtown Business Community. For more information, visit info@eaglearts.org.