Whether you love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is this week and that means it’s time to get planning. Whether you’re loving up on your partner, your friends or yourself, here are some ideas of what to do in the Vail Valley.

Romantic Dinners

Nothing screams Valentine’s Day quite like a romantic dinner for two. These are the most intimate dinner spots to spend the evening.

Vintage

Go full romantic with an indulgent dinner or brunch at modern French restaurant Vintage.

Arguably the most romantic spot in Vail, the combination of red velvet, classic paintings and candlelight feels like a dreamy scene from an old Hollywood film. Serving up their traditional menu of French favorites, they will also be featuring a few specials for the holiday.

If dinner reservations are all booked up, consider brunch earlier in the day.

Out of Bounds

An extension of Flame, in the Four Seasons, this experience boasts a roaring fire, a four-course dinner and is located in a private room in the back. Typically considered by small groups, this secluded space doubles as an intimate dinning space that will make anyone feel special.

Hooked

Located in Beaver Creek, this tiki-themed seafood and sushi restaurant has an incredible wine selection. After dinner, move to the patio where you can cozy up with your date for dessert espresso or a digestif.

Allie’s Cabin

Imagine a Wine Dinner featuring a five-course meal and wine pairings all by a warm fire. This luxurious dinner is sure to wow on the special day, and to top it off, you’ll take a sleigh ride to and from the cabin.

Maya

Couples will receive their choice of one appetizer to share, two entrees, and one dessert platter for $79. The hotel also has a pop-up shop with single roses for $5, cupcakes for $5 each and 6 chocolate covered strawberries for $10. The shop is only open from 3-5 p.m. on Feb 14, so if you’re stopping in for après, that’s your chance to treat your love to something special without spending a ton of money.

Fun Outings

Dates don’t have to be serious and stressful. Keep things fun and flirty by doing something silly or adventurous this year for Valentine’s Day.

Murder on Broadway

The Eagle Art Walk will be transformed into a roaring twenties murder mystery party. Meet suspects, draw conclusions and make your way to the speakeasy for food, drinks, raffles, a live Jazz band and more. Tickets are $20 for each team of two.

Lover’s Leap

Regarded as one of the hardest runs at Vail, Lovers’ Leap is sure to get your heart racing.

For any advanced, passionate skiers out there wanting a bit of an adventure this Valentine’s Day, grab your partner and head to Lover’s Leap. An expert cornice on Vail Mountain, this jump will leave your heart soaring, or maybe send you falling head-over-heels — for your date, of course.

Nova Guides Snowmobiling

Not an expert skier, but still seeking a small rush of adrenaline? Check out the Tigiwon Tour with Nova Guides. This trail system, located in the nearby town of Minturn, takes you into the backcountry, providing views of Vail’s back bowls and the Gore Range.

Escape Room Vail

Get together with another couple for a double date in a casual environment. Put your minds to the test and work as a team to see if you can break free from one of their themed escape rooms.

Cozy Night “In”

If you aren’t looking for a fancy dinner, but still want to do a little something special, Vail has plenty of cozy places to curl up with your special someone or spend intentional time with a friend or loved one.

Hygge Life

This may not be exactly what Marie Antoinette was referring to, but Hygge Life is letting everyone eat cake this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy a $1 slice of cake from The Rose in the hygge café when you purchase any two coffee drinks all day long.

Two Arrows

A hip coffee bar featuring fun cocktails like the Scratch-and-Sniff and Buck Nasty, this new comer offers coffee drinks all night and soft seating perfect for getting close.

7 Hermits

In addition to beers on tap at 7 Hermits Brewing Company in Eagle, there’s also beer cocktails.

A taproom may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of Valentine’s, but when there is a heated patio, fuzzy blankets and the Vail Village dancing fountain involved, it certainly warrants a spot on this list. There’s also a location in Eagle with wide-open seating options and plenty of TV’s.

Gal-entines

No matter what the reason may be, celebrating with a girls’ day/night is never a bad idea. Grab your girlfriends and treat yourselves with a little pampering.

Manor Vail Lodge

Spoil yourselves with a stay-cation this year. While you’re there be sure to check out the spa, where you’ll receive a complimentary chocolate covered strawberries and glass of champagne with any treatment on Feb. 14.

Jazzy Nails

With plush pedicure chairs, personal massages and a dreamy interior, this nail salon is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. They also offer a $3 discount if you pay in cash which is always a win.

Barre Forte

Jessica Denton, co-owner of Barre Forte, leads a class at the studio in Edwards. Barre Forte’s class schedule offers sessions at all times of the day.

Have a bit of pent up frustration about being single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we’ve all been there. Sweat it out and channel your crazy-girl energy into a burning workout at barre class. Your first class is only $10, so get the girls together and sweat this instead.

Gifts

Although the previous girls’ day list can easily double as a gift list, here are a few more tangible items for those still searching.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Chocolates are undoubtedly a staple for this day. Instead of picking up any old sweets from the grocery store, stop by this specialty chocolate shop for delectable, locally made treats.

Rocky Road Remedies

Speaking of sweets, there’s also the option of going Colorado style here. Stop by Rocky Road for a wide selection of THC and CBD infused topicals, edibles and more, with specials on select edibles specifically for the holiday.

The Golden Bear

The Golden Bear has been an internationally recognizable symbol of Vail for generations. Golden Bear pieces are also available in colors other than Golden.

A Vail Valley tradition since 1975, these signature golden bears are handcrafted in-house. Not only do they sell immaculate jewelry with special meaning, but also housewares and other gifts.

Lionshead Jewelers

A bit on the edgier side, yet still on par for the holiday, gift your nature lover crystals this Valentine’s Day. Sporting impressive inventory of jewelry, minerals and fossils there is something for everyone here.