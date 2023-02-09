Valentine’s Day plans in the Vail Valley? Here are some ideas

Valentine's Day of Feb. 14 and whether you are in love or looking for love, here are a few ideas on what's happening in the Vail Valley.

Laura Ockel/Unsplash

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, and while you can celebrate love any day of the year, here are a few ideas on how you can spend the holiday, whether you are looking for a traditional “date” night or gift, seeking pampering, something more sporty, or don’t have a Valentine…yet.

Traditional Date

Dinner, flowers, chocolate, jewelry, a couples massage … if that is your idea of a perfect Valentine’s Day, you’re not alone. Many restaurants will be changing table configurations to make room for dozens of two-tops on Tuesday night and jewelry stores will be helping pick out last-minute gifts. It might be hard to fit a couples massage into your schedule but get a gift card that can be used later. Just plan ahead to make sure you are set for Feb. 14.

Restaurants will be busy during this holiday so call ahead to reserve your spot at your favorite eatery. Mix things up with a horse-drawn sleigh ride dinner at 4 Eagle Ranch, or a snowcat-drawn sleigh ride going to Zach’s Cabin or Beano’s Cabin, which are private during the day but are open to the public at night. Or snowshoe to dinner at Tennessee Pass Cookhouse near Ski Cooper. Here are a few specials going on at area restaurants.

The Hythe Vail

Revel at The Hythe in Lionshead will have its regular menu available and will be doing specials on Feb. 14:

Support Local Journalism Donate



Fresh shucked oysters (West Coast) – rose water mignonette, basil foam

Frisée salad – 30-minute egg, rosé and pink peppercorn vinaigrette, lardons, caviar

Lavender-scented Chilean sea bass – asparagus coins, preserved lemon aioli, lavender water, parsnip purée

Sous vide New York strip – cocoa coffee crust, sauce noir, sweet potato pommes pavé, lacinato kale

Chocolate rose cannoli – rose cannoli cream, cocoa nibs, dried rose petals

Chasing Rabbits

The Restaurant at Chasing Rabbits is doing a special dinner on Valentine’s Day.

Michael Stavaridis/Courtesy photo

Take your date on an adventure at Chasing Rabbits. This nightclub in Solaris is the newest hot spot in town, so explore it together if you haven’t made it inside the 13,000-square-feet of club space.

The Restaurant at Chasing Rabbits is aiming to spark romance with a special five-course menu on Valentine’s Day. Guests will start with a pommes souffle and then have a choice of several options within each course. Examples include surf and turf, duck in a box and roasted celery root. The tasting menu will be the only menu available on Valentine’s Day and is available for $275 per person. The menu is available on Feb. 14 only from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Feb. 13, check out “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” on the big screen at Chasing Rabbits. Doors to Moon Rabbit will open at 7 p.m. so you can get settled in to watch the flick. You remember “Crazy, Stupid, Love.,” the rom-com released in 2011 that stars Steve Carrell, Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Follow along the ups and downs of Cal Weaver’s (Steve Carrell) life when his wife decides to leave their “perfect life” after 25 years of marriage and Cal gets dating tips from Gosling’s character, ladies man Jacob Palmer. This is a 21+ event and tickets are $15 and can be purchased on EventBrite .

Gessner at Grand Hyatt Vail

Choose an appetizer, entree and dessert at Gessner Restaurant at the Grand Hyatt Vail from now through Valentine’s Day.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy photo

Valentine’s Day dinner is all about choices at Gessner Restaurant at the Grand Hyatt Vail. You can choose the date you go and have all sorts of appetizers, entrees desserts and drink pairings to select. This special is happening any night between now and Feb. 14.

Appetizer and drink pairing:

Elk carpaccio or lobster salad

Chocolate martini or La Marca prosecco

Entrée and drink pairing:

Miso glazed cod or grilled lamb chop

Chateau Ste. Michelle riesling or Belle Glos “Clarke & Telephone”

Dessert and drink pairing:

Strawberry almond champagne cheesecake or chocolate and red berry cake

Moët Imperial Ice

If you want to do a stay-cation at Grand Hyatt Vail, hotel rooms are at a discount for the month of February. Grand Hyatt Vail is offering 35% off its best nightly rates. Just use corporate code 46587. Go to GrandHyattVail.com or call 970.467.1234 to book your stay.

Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon

Stoke & Rye opened this past summer, so if you are returning for a winter ski trip, you may not know about this new steakhouse that took over the former Maya Mexican Restaurant space. It is still part of the Richard Sandoval collection of restaurants, and it is hosting a special three-course Valentine’s Day dinner on Feb. 14.

Appetizer: raw platter to share – beef tartar, smoked oysters, trout crudo and focaccia bread

Entrée (1 per person) – pan seared butter herbed Colorado bass with roasted potatoes, chorizo lentils and crispy parsnip – OR – tamarind braised short rib with creamy polenta, herbed heirloom carrots and chimichurri

Dessert platter to share: pecan pie, carrot cake and bread pudding

Valentine’s Day reservations are highly recommended at StokeandRye.com . Stoke & Rye will also be serving its full menu on Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy a multi-course meal at Stoke & Rye, a Richard Sandoval restaurant at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon.

Stoke & Rye/Courtesy photo

If you want to toast to Valentine’s Day with your sweetie or bring out your gal pals for Gal-entine’s Day, Stoke & Rye is doing drink specials all throughout the month of February:

La Rosa – a paloma served with edible flower ice cubes

Smoked Cherry Sazerac – a traditional Sazerac sweetened with Luxardo cherry juice and smoked tableside, served with a charred cherry and orange peel

Lady in Pink – a chocolate strawberry martini

Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa is offering couples massages in its award-winning spa. There is also a special for the month of February. Try the Strawberry Seed Body Polish treatment exfoliate you and fill you with antioxidants and vitamin C to leave your body hydrated and feeling soft and smooth. Pair this with a massage to leave relaxed and refreshed. To book a treatment, please visit SpaAnjali.com .

You can also get a Spa Anjali gift card at a discount if you buy between now and Feb. 14 and use it for any future spa or salon service. Save $25 when you buy online, Shop.SpaAnjali.com/Vouchers/Category .

Sporty Date

Some like to get off the beaten path from traditional Valentine’s Day activities and want to be active with their Valentine, whether it’s enjoying the day on the slopes of Vail and Beaver Creek or, getting away from the crowds and snowshoe up a trail. Most hiking trails in the summer make great snowshoe trails in the winter. Don’t have snowshoes? Rent a pair at the Beaver Creek Nordic Center or the Vail Nordic Center. The Vail Nordic Center also rents fat tire bikes, which are fun to try on the relatively flat land around the Vail Nordic Center or test them out on the bikes trails throughout the valley that aren’t too packed with snow.

Skinning uphill under the moonlight can be romantic, too. The full moon was last week, but even a crescent moon can shed some light if the skies are clear. Meadow Mountain outside of Minturn is a good place to go. If you want to skin up Vail or Beaver Creek, call the uphill hotline to see what routes are available and remember that there are no dogs allowed at any time and you cannot skin up while the mountain is open.

If you want to learn a little more about your surroundings, take a guided snowshoe tour. On Tuesday, join Walking Mountains for a guided backcountry snowshoe hike from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Walking Mountains campus in Avon to get set up with snowshoes, hiking poles and hot drinks before being whisked off to the featured hike that day. The guides at Walking Mountain will know where the best snowshoe hikes are this time of year and the fabulous vistas that go with them. Tuesday’s location is Tennessee Pass and the topic is watersheds. Tickets are $35 per person. Registration is required and you can find out more information at WalkingMountains.org .

Valentine’s Day for singles

Everyone is welcome to the singles party at North Coast Originals in Eagle on Feb. 14.

Priscilla Du Preez for Unsplash

North Coast Originals in downtown Eagle wants everyone to feel included this Valentine’s Day. Single or not, or maybe you’re trying to set your pal up with someone, come to the Single AF Party starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. The eatery on Broadway in Eagle will serve up signature drinks, food specials and “zero heart decorations.”

North Coast Originals, or NoCo for short, has hosted Halloween and New Year’s Eve parties and has special events on Thursdays like wine tastings, bingo and trivial night. Check out one of Eagle’s newest places to meet and greet and who knows…you may just meet someone sweet at its non-Valentine’s Day party. Go to NorthcoastOriginals.com or its Facebook or Instagram page for more information. Come for the drinks and stay for a made-from-scratch meal.