Valentine’s Day options

Valentine’s Day is here and there are plenty of unique ways to celebrate love in the Vail Valley. Here are just a few options, from pampering and outdoor adventures to family-friendly activities.

Dinner for two

This is one of the busiest nights for two-tops all year, so if you haven’t made a reservation yet, you may have a hard time getting into area restaurants. If that is the case, you can always try to find two seats at the bar and order a meal from there. You could also make it an early night and get a spot at après-ski and enjoy some live music, a few beers, nachos and other appetizers to make it a meal. Or, spend some quality time at home and make dinner together while listening to some of your favorite tunes. Pull out that pasta maker you got for your wedding years ago and make some homemade noodles and sauce. This is a more affordable way and comfortable way (put on a pair of sweats instead of stilettos) to do Valentine’s Day dinner.

If your kitchen skills aren’t up to par, order dinner from a food delivery service such as Orderfood Vail by à la Car, a restaurant delivery service that has been serving the valley since 1993. Go online or use their app and order early, because they could be busy during the Valentine’s Day holiday. They deliver from several restaurants between Vail and Edwards from 5 to 10 p.m.

Pampering possibilities

It’s not only Valentine’s Day weekend, it’s also Presidents Day weekend, so local spas may be busier due to those taking advantage of having a long weekend to come and visit the Vail Valley. If you can’t book an appointment, you can always say how much you care by buying your loved one a gift card for a massage appointment made at a later date.

Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa is offering $25 off gift cards through Valentine’s Day if you order online before midnight. Go to http://www.spaanjali.com for more details.

A manicure and pedicure can put you in a whole different mindset and with so many nail salons to choose from, you shouldn’t have a problem getting an appointment this weekend. Grab a seat in the massage chair and drift off into a blissful state while treating your nails to some love. Add a paraffin hand wax to take care of those dry hands this time of year. And guys, if you haven’t had a pedicure before, you don’t know what you’re missing. Treat your feet, they deserve it!

Or, be a bit more adventurous and try a service that isn’t as traditional as massage. How about floatation therapy? The Lodge at Vail has the float pod tank complete with music and subtle lighting with colors of the seven chakras in the RockResort Spa (http://www.lodgeatvail.com). You can also try the Dream & Dreams Float Spa in Avon (http://www.dreamsfloat.com) where they have two private float rooms. Flotation therapy has been helping people reach a relaxed state in a warm-water, gravity-free atmosphere. Give either place a call and try a new way of pampering yourself.

Outdoorsy options

Want to get outdoors with you sweetie? Get some exercise before enjoying the box of chocolates with these activities you can do with the one you adore.

It’s been said that if you can walk, you can snowshoe, so there isn’t any extra skill required to get out on the snow and enjoy a different side of the mountain. Stop by the Vail Nordic Center at the Vail Golf Club or the Beaver Creek Nordic center and rent a pair of snowshoes, grab the trail map and head out for an adventure. Pack a picnic if you will be out there for a while.

No snowshoes? No problem. If you are staying on trails that are packed out already, you can easily use any of the traction devices that are popular now or just wear your hiking boots. Meadow Mountain in Minturn, Davos Trail in West Vail and the June Creek Trail in Singletree in Edwards are all well-traveled trails that you should be able to trek on easily.

Head down toward Leadville and make a stop at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center and Cookhouse. Rent gear or bring your own cross-country ski equipment. Lessons are available or explore the 27 kilometers of set track and ski-in to lunch or dinner at the Tennessee Pass Cookhouse. Get away from the crowds and enjoy the peacefulness you can find at 10,000 feet above sea level. Get more information at http://www.tennesseepass.com.

Skip the lift lines and try snowcat skiing. Chicago Ridge Snowcat Tours is operated by Ski Cooper, also near Tennessee Pass and has 2,600 acres of open bowls, glades and timber in the San Isabel and White River National Forest. Tours are offered Thursday through Sunday from now until March 8. Go to http://www.skicooper.com/snowcat-skiing/ for more details.

We all know what Vail Pass looks like from I-70. View it from a different perspective –from a snowcat and the powdery terrain that Vail Powder Guides gives you access to. Vail Powder Guides is the only guided snowcat skiing outfitter permitted by the U.S. Forest Service to operate in the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area. Most of the drop-offs are above timberline at 12,000 feet, granting lucky skiers and riders amazing 360-degree views on sunny days. It’s just a quick drive from Vail to their meeting spot at exit 190 on Vail Pass. For more information, go to http://www.vailpowderguides.com.

Family style

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples, families can share the love with these family-friendly activities. From arts and crafts to ice cream, nothing says “I love you” like quality time spent with loved ones and sharing experiences.

The Alpine Arts Center is a perfect place to release your love for creativity and the arts, even if you are no Picasso. Stop by and make a heart-shaped box or a Valentine’s Day-themed plate. At Alpine Arts Center, you can truly make a gift that comes from the heart. Drop-in sessions are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. For a list of drop-in offerings, go to http://www.alpineartscenter.org.

It’s never too cold for ice cream. Head out to Sundae Artisan Ice Cream in Vail Village or the Corner at Edwards and share a scoop with someone you love. Sundae Artisan Ice Cream has a long list of curated flavors but they also create a specialty-themed flavor of the month all year long. Chocolate raspberry is February’s featured flavor. Sundae always starts out with the freshest ingredients and then adds unique flavors to create new concoctions each month. The chocolate raspberry features milk chocolate ice cream, homemade raspberry jam swirls and white chocolate chips. Grab or cone or take home a pint for the weekend. Learn more about Sundae at http://www.sundaeicecream.com.

Stop by the Avon Public Library for a friendship-themed storytime for children. Bring the preschool-aged kids to the Avon Public Library to take part in some crafts and a bilingual storytime talking about friendship at 11 a.m. For more information, visit http://www.evld.org.

Vail Heartbreakers

Does all this Valentine’s Day talk have you thinking about how you are single but ready to mingle? The Vail Daily is hosting the Vail Heartbreakers contest and wants to hear what you are looking for in a date. This online contest asks you to submit your best photo and answer the following questions in order to have a chance to win a prize package to make that first date extra special:

What’s your name and where do you live?

What are your hobbies?

What’s your biggest turn-on?

What’s your biggest turn-off?

What makes a perfect date?

Go to http://www.vaildaily.com to enter. Must be 18 years old or older to enter. Enter between now and Feb. 21. Even if you don’t submit a photo and your information, anyone can vote on the entries starting on Feb. 22 until the contest ends on Feb. 28.

Spangled at Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek celebrates the Presidents Day holiday with Spangled, a weekend full of events that are inspired by American heritage and historical fun facts and music around the Beaver Creek Plaza.

Friday – Monumental Music – 3 to 6 p.m.

La Pompe Jazz Band – 3 to 4:30 and 4:50 to 6 p.m.

Dance lessons with Swingin’ Denver – 3:30 and 5 p.m.

Saturday – Ceremony of Lights from 6 to 8 p.m.

Circus performers, a live DJ and red, white and blue sparklers for the kids – 6 to 8 p.m.

Family Fun Fest – 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday – National Statesmen – 3 to 6 p.m.

Live ice carving – 3 to 5 p.m.

Make snow angels in the Snow Angel Park 3 to 6 p.m.

S’mores bar – 4 to 5 p.m.

Personalized ice bricks (while supplies last) – 5 to 6 p.m.

Monday – American Ski Culture – 4 to 7 p.m.

Hot chocolate and coffee cart – 4 to 7 p.m.

Displays of innovators of the sport, vintage posters and gear

Ice skating exhibition performances – 4 to 5 p.m.

Outdoor showing of the “Ice Princess” movie – 5:15 p.m.

Vail Legacy Days

This Monday marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge, a pivotal point in World War II and the event for which the Riva Ridge trail on Vail Mountain is named. All weekend long, Vail will be celebrating its heritage with special events that honor the famed Army winter-warfare unit, the 10th Mountain Division, which trained just south of Vail at Camp Hale. Events throughout the weekend include:

Friday

Tales from the 10th at the Colorado Snowsports Museum – 4 p.m. – acclaimed historians and authors tell fascinating stories of the 10th Mountain Division. A $5-$10 per person donation is suggested.

10th Mountain Legacy Parade, torchlight ski down and parade down Bridge Street – 6 to 7 p.m.

Colorado Snowsports Museum will stay open until 8 p.m. for guests to learn more about Colorado’s ski history through the new 10th Mountain Division exhibit and a special guest speaker.

Saturday

Meet the Colorado National Guard – Base of Gondola One – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blackhawk helicopter landing – top of Avanti Express Lift – 12 to 2 p.m.

Ski with a Soldier historic mountain tour – 10:30 a.m. at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola

Sunday

Meet the Colorado National Guard – Base of Gondola One – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ski Trooper Race – watch as modern-day ski troopers from the Colorado Army National Guard compete in three-person teams on the black diamond runs at the base of Gondola One from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ski with a Soldier historic mountain tour – 10:30 a.m. at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola

Monday

Meet the Colorado National Guard – Base of Gondola One – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ski with a Soldier historic mountain tour – 10:30 a.m. at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola

75th Anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – meet at the Mountain Safety Center at the top of Mountain Top Express lift at 11 a.m. to warm up with hot cocoa while learning about the 10th Mountain Division’s Battle of Riva Ridge, followed by a group ski down Riva Ridge to Vail Village.

A “Blizzard” at the Vilar

After a multi-day winter storm dropped over three feet of snow on the slopes last weekend, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is bringing the blizzard indoors for Cirque FLIP Fabrique. This entertaining family-friendly show will hit the stage on Sunday at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Cirque FLIP Fabrique, a contemporary circus from Canada founded in 2011, has performed more than 1,000 shows in more than 15 countries. They have worked with the prestigious Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize and have taken part in many international circus festivals.

What can you expect on Sunday? Amazing acrobatics, huge and complex group stunts, aerial dance, leaps, bounds, tons of somersaults and a bit of comedy. The athleticism will be impressive, but so will the scenery, as the stage will be set to depict a snow day. This will all be set to a score that will be played live on stage.

Tickets are $60 for adults and $45 for kids. A family four-pack is available for $180. Reach out to the Vilar Performing Arts Center by calling 970-845-8497 or go to http://www.vilarPAC.org.