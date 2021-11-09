Valerie Tosi headlines Vail Comedy Show





The monthly Vail Comedy Show is flying in comics from Los Angeles this week to kick-off ski season.

Headliner Valerie Tosi has been on Netflix and CONAN. She tours all over the country.

“It is a real honor to have Valerie headline this month’s Vail Comedy Show,” said Vail Comedy Show host and organizer Mark Masters. “I have seen her work with one of the biggest names in comedy and she is an incredible joke writer and performer. The valley is lucky to have her in town.”

Tosi is similarly stoked about her Vail appearance.

“I’ve never been to Vail and I am excited,” Tosi said. “I always assumed I would be too poor to go, but I guess I found a loophole with my comedy.”

Tosi’s debut comedy album “Blonde Medicine” comes out this January, and she looks forward to performing at the Bridge Street Bar venue.

“I love small, intimate spaces, and this looks like my favorite kind of comedy venue,” Tosi said.

Comedian Dana Gould, who won an Emmy for his work on “The Simpsons”, describes Tosi as special because of “her ability to take her very modern, evolved worldview and marry it with her no-nonsense, working-class voice”.

Mitch Jones will also perform. He is a Boulder-based comedian who has been slinging jokes for over a decade.

“I’m excited to be the feature act for Valerie Tosi because she’s absolutely hilarious and I have never worked with her before,” Jones said. “Doing a show in a new town with a new pal is a recipe for an excellent night of comedy.”

Jones is a storytelling comedian and describes his act as “a lot of zaniness, absurdity, some stoner humor and lots of self deprecation.”

In addition to the host comedian, Mark Masters, the audience will get to see Dale Dymkoski.

“I would describe my comedy as clean and smart, focused on topics like relationships and family, as well as my unique experience as a hard-of-hearing stroke survivor,” Dymkoski said.

Dymkoski will also be traveling in to Vail from Los Angeles and is no stranger to television credits. He has appeared in several movies and television programs including Law & Order SVU and Scandal.

The Vail Comedy Show has sold out every month since it moved to Vail Village in September.

“Seeing locals come back month after month reinforces how special this event is for locals and guests of Vail,” said Todd Milner, partner at Bridge Street Bar. “It is fun for our staff to be a part of so many laughs.”

Tickets for the November 17 show can be purchased online now at vailcomedyshow.com or at the door the night of the show until they sell out. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

The show will return on Wednesday, Dec. 15 with the comedian French Accent from NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Monthly shows are planned into 2022 and will showcase traveling headliners from Late Night with Stephen Colbert and Amazon Prime.

“The Vail Comedy Show continues to grow in exciting and unexpected ways because of investment and participation from our local community” Masters said.