“Vengence: Killer Millionaires” episode showcases a 2002 murder case in Vail

“Vengence: Killer Millionaires” is a program on HLN that profile those whose greed for living the high life drove them to murder. Each one-hour episode presents a dark mystery and takes viewers through the twists and turns of the investigation, ultimately leading to justice. (Special to the Daily)



If you’ve binge-watched every show on your Netflix account, there’s a new episode from HLN’s “Vengance” series that features a murder case that took place in Vail. “Vengence: Killer Millionaires” features a local crime involving Kathleen Denson and Gerald “Cody” Boyd in the hour-long “Spoiled to Death” episode premiering Sunday, at 8 p.m.

Here’s the episode synopsis: A wealthy Colorado furrier makes headlines after her ex-boyfriend is gunned down, but was it self-defense or revenge? The show follows the twists and turns of a love triangle, drugs, money, guns and a court case.

On June 27, 2002, a 9-1-1 operator got a call from a frantic woman saying, “Please help him. He doesn’t deserve to die.” It was local businesswoman, Kathleen Denson, making the call from her ranch near Eagle.

Denson was the owner of fur shops in Vail and in Aspen. She also had a 77-acre ranch near Eagle. Boyd had been a ranch hand on her property. A work relationship turned into an off-and-on romance a few years prior to Boyd’s death.

The Vail Daily covered that trial and the recap articles can be read by searching the internet to learn more about the case that piqued the interest of many locals.

The most ironic thing about the case may be the fact that Cody Boyd bought his own murder weapon. The vintage black powder pistol gun that Kathleen Denson used was a Christmas gift from Boyd.

The episode shows familiar scenes along the Eagle River and the town of Vail. It also has interviews with local law enforcement, attorneys, and a reporter who recap the details of the crime. Actors portray scenes from the lives of Denson and Boyd and Monica “Monique” Seebacher, an employee and friend of Denson’s and also Boyd’s other girlfriend.

Kathleen Denson appears at the Eagle County Courthouse along with her attorney, Scott Robinson in August of 2003. (Daily file photo)



The episodes of the HLN Original Series “Vengence, Killer Millionaires” profile those whose greed for living the high life drove them to murder. Each one-hour episode presents a dark mystery and takes viewers through the twists and turns of the investigation, ultimately leading to justice. The episode involving the Vail case premiers this Sunday at 8 p.m. on HLN.