VIDEO: TEDxYouth@Vail coming to Edwards on Saturday, April 14
April 12, 2018
VIDEO: Vail Daily correspondent Ross Leonhart meets up with Troy Rindone and Kat Haber, of TEDxVail, to discuss their upcoming event, TEDxYouth@Vail on Saturday, April 14, at Battle Mountain High School. Registration is available online.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
