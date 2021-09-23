View fall colors from a Jeep or bike, Molly Tuttle in concert, Vail Film Festival and more: Tricia’s weekend picks: 9/24/21

Vail Pass Bike Tour

The Vail Daily Live crew had a chance to pedal down Vail Pass with Charter Sports in August. The Vail Pass Bike Tour is a great way to see the fall colors.

Emma Cerovich/Vail Daily Live

How are you viewing the fall colors? The aspens are turning all throughout the high country and seeing the splendor from a bicycle is a great way to experience this autumn phenomenon. Let Charter Sports take you to the top of Vail Pass so you can enjoy the views on the way down.

Charter Sports is one of many local bike tour operators who do the Vail Pass bike tours all summer. The crew from Vail Daily Live had a chance to hop on a tour a few weeks ago and it was so nice to have everything taken care of for us. We arrived to find comfort bikes with our names on them. The comfort bikes are designed to instill confidence on the ride and help you navigate the path with ease. You’re also in a more upright position than if you were on a road bike, so it makes it easier to take in the vistas.

Once our group was ready to head out, the bikes were loaded on a trailer and we hopped into a big passenger van where our driver and our guide drove us up to Vail Pass. Here we were, 3,000 feet above the valley floor, learning about how Vail got its name, what kind of fish are in the Black Lakes, and how to safely descend with these bicycles. A guide is still with you when you head down and you are allowed to go at your own pace. We stopped at a few points along the way and learned quite a bit about the flora, fauna and history of the area during the tour. I never knew the name of the creek down by the bridge you cross on the recreational path underneath 1-70 (it’s Polk Creek, by the way).

It’s not downhill all the way, but after an exhilarating ride from the top of Vail Pass to the valley floor, your legs can do a little work. From East Vail, the tour winds through the golf course and residential neighborhood before Vail and Lionshead Villages. You are welcome to stop along the way. Maybe you brought some items for a picnic? Or want to take a break for lunch, take your time and enjoy the ride and the things you can do along the way.

Charter Sports is doing Vail Pass bike tours through this weekend before wrapping up this activity for the season. Book your tour by calling 970-476-4811.

4×4 Jeep Tour

Let the 4x4 Jeep Tours get you up to the higher elevations and witness the changing fall colors.

Beaver Creek/Courtesy photo

Another way to see the fall colors is to let someone else get you to the sights. The 4×4 Jeep Tours through the Summer Adventure Center at Beaver Creek can take you to new heights that can be reached by foot, but it will take you a while to get there.

The tours depart from the base of Beaver Creek Mountain and take you all the way up to the highest point of the resort: Patrol Headquarters (PHQ) which sits at 11,440 feet above sea level. Enjoy massive views of the Gore Range and learn about individual peaks like Powell from your guide. What type of rock is that? Ask your guide, chances are it’s quartz. Feel free to ask questions about the geology and history of Beaver Creek, which was ranch land and a lettuce growing mecca before it became a world class ski resort.

You know you’re going someplace special when your guide puts the Jeep into 4-wheel-drive. The tour brings you out to The Brink, which is a section of the Birds of Prey race course utilized in the FIS Ski World Cup Alpine Downhill race, held on the Golden Eagle run. Up there you see all the rigging for the fencing that helps prevent a ski racer that has crashed from heading into the woods, you’ll also see snowmaking equipment and the race finish at the bottom of the hill. It’s hard to believe that U.S. ski team member and Birds of Prey Downhill record holder Daron Rahlves made it down the course in 1:39:59 in 2003.

Viewing the slopes in the summer, you realize just how steep the terrain is when it’s covered with snow. Just being up there will get you psyched for the upcoming season. Beaver Creek opens on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The 4×4 Jeep Tours are great if you have kids (four years old and up) or people who aren’t up for trekking around the trails. Perhaps there is an injury or an old injury preventing someone from hiking around, let the Jeep do all the work while you get to see stellar views and experience the mountain in a different way.

You’ll finish the tour right where you started, but the information and views will stay with you for many years to come. To book a trip, contact the Beaver Creek Summer Adventure Center at Beavercreek.com or call 970-754-4636.

Underground Sound concert series

Molly Tuttle kicks off the Underground Sound concert series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday. Purchase a pass for the season and get all seven shows in the series and a drink at each show for $125.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

This fall, treat yourself to some live music at the Vilar Performing Art Center’s Underground Sound concert series. It’s known as the “love for the locals series” because it’s such a popular form of entertainment for those who live here during the fall.

The series invites anyone and everyone to the Vilar Center, which is a treat in itself. The 530-seat horseshoe-shaped theater is modeled after a theater in Munich, Germany. The intimate setting is a favorite for artists who travel often to Beaver Creek and its buzzworthy nature gets newbies excited to play there for the first time. So, if you’ve never been to this performance hall, its time to check it out at an affordable price.

The Underground Sound concert series has a special pass that gets you all seven shows and one drink at each of the sevens shows for $125 per person. Individual tickets for the performances may be purchased if you don’t think you can make it to every concert in the series and ticket prices run between $25 and $45 per show. Do the math and your concert ticket price comes out to less than $18 per show with the pass, and that’s not even factoring in the free drink.

It’s a deal that can’t be beat, plus, it’s transferable. This allows you to buy the pass but let someone else use it when you cannot attend. This is a fun perk for workers at the office. Or, go in on a few passes with your neighbors and take turns babysitting while giving each couple a date night at the Vilar. To purchase the Underground Sound Pass, go to vilarpac.org .

Underground Sound concert schedule

Fri. Sept. 24: Molly Tuttle

Wed. Oct. 6: Jade Bird with special guest Diana DeMuth

Fri. Oct. 15: Taylor Scott Band

Thur. Oct. 21: Sammy Miller and the Congregation

Fri. Oct. 29: Golden Dawn Arkestra – Cosmic Disco Halloween

Thur. Nov. 4: Sierra Hull with special Guest Dead Horses

Thur. Nov. 11: Seth Walker

Virtual Vail Film Festival

The Vail Film Festival returns as a virtual event once again this year. View films from the comfort of your own home.

Jakob Owens/Unsplash

The Vail Film Festival returns for the 18th time and it will be a virtual offering once again this year, but after plenty of practice of watching movies and even binge-watching during COVID-19, viewing films from the comfort of your own home won’t be too hard to manage. What may be hard is picking which films to watch first. Every film in the Vail Film Festival line up will be available to watch from now until 11:45 p.m. MDT on Sunday.

Choose from feature films, documentaries, shorts, student films panels and filmmaker Q and A sessions. The VFF supports female filmmakers and will showcase independent films from around the world.

An All Access Pass is priced at $40 and allows pass holders access to the entire VFF online catalogue. Individual Screening Tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased by selecting the film on the virtual festival.

The Colorado Film Institute is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster independent film through film screenings, panels, workshops, networking events and educational projects.

To learn more about the films and how to get tickets, go to vailfilmfestival.org .

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease by taking part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at 9: 30 a.m. at Brush Creek Park in Eagle.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

The fourth annual Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion in Eagle on Saturday morning. After being held remotely last year and asking small groups to walk or hike their favorite trails or neighborhood streets, the local organizing committee is happy to bring everyone together for this cause.

According to its website, the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. It’s a daunting task, but one that is necessary, especially when you consider the statistics on the website:

Between 2000 and now, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased by 145%.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

It is estimated that in 2021 there will be 18.4 billion hours of unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, at an economic value of more than $232 billion.

40% of family caregivers of people with dementia suffer from depression compared to 5% to 17% of non-caregivers of similar ages

Register online in advance or register at the event starting at 8:30 a.m. and a short program begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the walk at 9:40 a.m. Walking in the event is free, but feel free to donate to help the Alzheimer’s Associate keep this disease at the top of minds of researchers and the government. Set up a team or join a team and wear purple to the event if you have it. The walk is a moderate two-mile walk around the Brush Creek Park and downtown Eagle Ranch. Bring the whole family and dogs are welcome, too.

For more information and to sign up in advance go act.alz.org . Join me if you want someone to walk with (Team “Tricia’s Trekkers ). I’ll be walking for my dad, who had Alzheimer’s, and for my mom, who was his primary caregiver.