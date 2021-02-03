Vilar Center adds Martin Sexton and Infamous Stringduster trio to Residency lineup

The Residency, hosted by the Vilar Performing Arts Center, announced additional performances to its winter lineup: Martin Sexton plays from Friday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 21 and The Infamous Trio Feat. Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall & Jeremy Garrett plays from Thursday, Feb. 25 to Saturday, Feb. 27.

Designed to allow artists to collaborate in rare ways, both in pandemic and normal times, each performance at the Vilar Center during The Residency is a result of a week’s worth of collaboration between the artists.

“The Residency is something that you couldn’t see at any other place or time,” said Owen Hutchinson, the Vilar’s newly-appointed executive director.

Martin Sexton, folk singer-songwriter, captured the hearts of guitar lovers in the early-90’s, trading his Syracuse rock-’n’-roll lifestyle for the softer tones of the Boston coffeehouse scene.

“Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, he has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex and in numerous films, though it’s his incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for more,” posted the Vilar Center in a biography of Sexton on its website.

Members of The Infamous Stringdusters will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center as The Infamous Trio from Feb. 25-27.

Special to the Daily

The Infamous Trio features three of the key members of bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters. Pandolfi on banjo, Hall on dobro and Garrett on fiddle will take over the stage, bringing a diverse, multi-genre take on bluegrass, adding modern influences while staying true to the foot-stompin’ roots.

The Stringdusters, as they’re often called, exploded onto the bluegrass scene in 2007, catching attention that earned them three International Bluegrass Music Association awards, including Album and Song of the Year. In 2010, the band won a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album of the year with “Laws of Gravity.”

Martin Sexton plays four shows, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21.

The Infamous Trio shows are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27. One of the shows will be livestreamed for free, to be announced.

Tickets go on sale for both shows on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. All concerts at the Vilar Center are socially distanced and limited to 50 guests per seating, to protect attendees and staff per public health guidelines.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org.