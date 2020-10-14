Vilar Center announces entertainment industry career education series for local students

As part of a career-preparedness series, Eagle County students are invited learn about the entertainment industry with the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

From performing on stage to production and management, there is a lot more than meets the eye as an audience member. The Meet the Expert series will consist of performers and professionals that represent the diverse aspects of the entertainment industry. Each event is free and limited to the first 500 registrants. Registrants will be sent a zoom link to tune in virtually.

The sessions are aimed towards 6th to 12th graders across Eagle County and aims to reach an age bracket not typically served by STARS.

Trace “The Acoustic Ninja” Bundy has played at the Vilar Performing Arts Center several times and will discuss his music career for local students in the Meet the Expert series.

Special to the Daily

The VPAC has vetted entertainment industry professionals who will lead the 40-60 minute session where they talk about their career, combined with a presentation or performance and live Q&A. Some of the professionals include musician Trace Bundy, producer, DJ and recording artist Riton and Nevin Steinberg and Connor Wang, sound designers for the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

“As we look for creative ways to enrich the students of Eagle County through arts and culture during the ongoing performance shutdown, we have decided to replace the in-person STARS series with a virtual offering designed to better understand all the professions supporting the industry — not only what you see on stage or on a screen as audience members, but all the behind-the-scenes action as well. When you consider that the majority of the population are introverts, I think the arts at first can seem intimidating. Through the Meet the Expert series however, we hope to inspire everyone to consider a career in the industry. The entertainment industry is a fun place to be and we want to make it as inclusive as possible,” said Duncan Horner, executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

For the full schedule of Meet the Experts, visit vilarpac.org/events. To RSVP, email amahn@vvf.org for free registration and a Zoom link.