Vilar Center announces more comedy and concerts to its 2017-18 winter season

Officials at the Vilar Center encourage people attending shows to arrive early and travel light, and in the event of a bag check, to cooperate with the security personnel in the upper lobby, prior to having your ticket scanned.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek is instituting a new bag check policy upon entrance to the theater on an as-needed basis. The policy comes as a result of updated safety procedures.

BEAVER CREEK — The Vilar Performing Arts Center announces the addition of more headlining concerts and comedy to its 2017-18 winter season, featuring performances by comedian TJ Miller, Yale's timeless a cappella group, The Whiffenpoofs as well as renowned New Orleans musician Trombone Shorty and more.

Tickets are available now at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. New this winter, the Vilar Center will be offering complimentary show night parking validation in Beaver Creek Village at the Ford and Villa Montane parking structures, with a valid ticket stub. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Here are some of the additions to the previously announced events. Tickets are on sale now.

Broadways Next H!T Musical

When: Friday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m.

The Tony Awards meets "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Every song is fresh. Every scene is new. Every night is different. It's all improvised and it's all funny. The New York Times calls it "Hilarious!"

Recommended Stories For You

The Whiffenpoofs

When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Every year, 14 senior Yale men are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs, the world's oldest and best known collegiate a cappella group. Founded in 1909, the group has become one of Yale's most celebrated and hallowed traditions. The Whiffenpoofs repertoire features a diverse selection of songs, ranging from traditional Yale songs to original compositions to hits from every decade.

An Evening with JD Souther

When: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee JD Souther "is one of the most celebrated songwriters of his generation," writes Interview Magazine. He's penned countless hits for legendary bands and singers including the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Roy Orbison, James Taylor, Don Henley, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks and Dunn and many more.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue,

When: Monday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Musician, producer, actor and philanthropist from New Orleans, best known as a trombone and trumpet player but also plays drums, organ, and tuba. He has worked with some of the biggest names in rock, pop, jazz, funk, and hip hop. Prepare for a soulfully entertaining evening with this beloved bandleader, singer, songwriter and horn-blower.

Comedian TJ Miller

When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.

A majorly sought after comedian in the comedy world, but not in the drama world, or the finance world — he was named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch," and EW's "Next Big Things in Comedy." (Mature audiences recommended.)

Thompson Square

When: Friday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.

This multi-platinum selling country duo has achieved international success scoring three no. 1 hits "Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not," "If I Didn't Have You" and "Everything I Shouldn't Be Thinking About," respectively. They have earned five Top 20 hits.

Gary Gulman

When: Tuesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.

Gary Gulman, a New York-based stand-up comedian, is one of a few to perform on every single late night program. Watch his current Netflix specials. The Village Voice says "Gary will be the next giant ex-Bostonian comic to break huge; CK, Burr, Gulman. You heard it here first."

To see the full lineup of events, visit http://www.vilarpac.org/events.