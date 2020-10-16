Vilar Center announces residency, intimate performances for musicians this winter

Leftover Salmon has been a staple band in the jam scene for a number of years, and will participate in the Vilar Center's residency program this winter.

Special to the Daily

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is launching a new program that will bring major artists from around the world to the venue for a residency. The venue hopes to provide an innovative performing opportunity to musicians, whose industry has been turned on its head since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March.

The idea involves premiering a signature, pandemic-time series of collaborations between artists who can rehearse during the day at the VPAC in Beaver Creek: safely in the mountains and away from crowded cities.

The residency will culminate in a series of small, socially-distanced performances, and public health protocols would be strictly followed throughout the residency. A select number of premium tickets will be sold to the intimate performances and, for those who are not ready for the in-person experience yet, the VPAC will offer other ways to enjoy these through livestreams and other video offerings.

“We’re looking for artists with a proven track record, particularly if they have been successful streaming, and we are also looking for artists who are open to working with us to innovate and adapt to how we can enjoy entertainment today,” said Duncan Horner, executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “We’re excited not only for what this will bring in terms of connecting us during divisive times through quality performances, but also what it will do to keep the vitality of our industry alive.”

Several artists have already confirmed residencies, including:

Leftover Salmon, in house Jan. 20-24 with evening shows on Thursday, Jan. 21, Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23.

Since its earliest days as a forward-thinking, progressive bluegrass band who had the guts to add drums to the mix of its ever-evolving sound, to its role as a pioneer of the modern jam band scene, to its current status as elder-statesmen of the scene, Leftover Salmon has been a crucial link in keeping alive the traditional music of the past while at the same time pushing that sound forward with unique style.

Keller Williams, in house January 28-30, with evening shows Thursday, Jan. 28 (solo), Friday, Jan. 29 (duo with Greg Garrison of Leftover Salmon) and Saturday Jan. 30 (trio with Garrett Sayers of Motet and Jeremy Salken of Big Gigantic).

Unbeholden to conventionalism, Keller Williams seamlessly crosses genre boundaries. The end product is astounding and novel music that encompasses rock, jazz, funk and bluegrass and always keeps the audience on their feet.

Artists or managers interested in the opportunity can contact Duncan Horner at dhorner@vvf.org.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting October 20. Visit vilarpac.org for more information or contact the box office at 970-845-8497.